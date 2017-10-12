Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, Sept. 23

City of Union

Report 17-056934: Police responded to the 100 block of Concord Farm Road on the report of juveniles playing on private property and refusing to leave. The children’s mother was advised to keep the kids off the property.

Clay Township

Report 17-19933-09: An officer observed a white Chevy heading south on State Route 49 from the Village of Phillipsburg displaying license plates belonging to a green Ford station wagon. The plates were also expired. The officer initiated a traffic stop and called for backup because the vehicle was occupied by two people. After approaching the vehicle the officer detected the odor of marijuana and advised the occupants the reason they had been stopped. The male driver provided his license and a title to the vehicle in the name of a female. The female passenger stated they were taking the vehicle to person that wanted to buy it. When asked who the vehicle belonged to the driver stated that it belonged to a relative. The driver was asked to step out of the vehicle and was informed that the vehicle was going to be towed and the plates confiscated and sent to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. The passenger was also asked to step out and both subjects were placed in a police cruiser. During a pre-tow inventory of the vehicle the officer discovered a plastic container under the driver’s seat containing a grinder, a glass pipe with burnt marijuana inside and a flashlight metal pipe with burnt marijuana inside. Inside the ashtray the officer found a Baggie containing white powder. Inside a pack of cigarettes the officer found a straw with white powder residue inside. The driver stated that all of the items in the car were his and admitted that the white powder in the Baggie was cocaine. He then removed a Baggie of marijuana from his underwear and turned it over. Timothy M. Gantt, 29, of Bradford, was charged with illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of drugs. He was issued a court summons. Gantt and his passenger were transported to Sunoco at State Route 49 and National Road to wait for a ride home.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

City of Union

Report 17-057572: Police responded to Union Ridge Drive on the report of a small child outside of a home ringing the doorbell at 5 a.m. Police learned where the child lived and transported her to her home on Woodard Drive. Upon arrival the child’s parents were standing in the driveway in their pajamas. They stated their daughter has been getting up at 4 a.m. and playing inside the house. She managed to get out of the house by getting in the unlocked car in the garage and activating the garage door opener. The parents were advised that they needed to take more precautions to make sure their daughter doesn’t get out of the house. The parents were very appreciative that police found their daughter and brought her home safe.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

City of Union

Report 17-057845: Police responded to Adecco on Union Airpark Boulevard on an assault. Due to conflicting statements and witness accounts no charges were filed.

Report 17-057919: Police responded to Charles Place on a disorderly subject. The juvenile subject was trespassed from the property.

Report 17-057961: The theft of a radio from a vehicle was reported on S. Old Mill Road.

Report 17-058048: After responding to an intentional overdose on Boitnott Drive police discovered the reporting party was a wanted subject. Sarah M. Burris, 25, of London, OH, was arrested on a warrant out of Miami Township for failure to appear. She was transported to the county jail. Her boyfriend, Bradley S. Haney, 42, of Union, was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated and possessing drug abuse instruments. He was administered Narcan and transported to the Good Samaritan North Emergency Room for treatment. He was issued a court summons.

Clay Township

Report 17-19954-09: A resident of Phillipsburg-Union Road reported that her Huntington Bank credit card information was used by an unknown subject to make two purchases at a Walmart in Hamilton. Both transactions took place on Sept. 17. The victim contacted the store and requested the transactions flagged and a video of the purchase preserved. Walmart personnel agreed to the request. Huntington Bank opened two investigations into the unauthorized purchases.

Thursday, Sept. 28

City of Union

Report 17-058214: Stevie Smith, 58, of West Milton, was arrested in Miami County on a warrant issued by Union Police for failure to appear on an original charge of driving under the influence. Smith was released to a Union officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Clay Township

Report 17-19986-09: An officer pulled a vehicle over for passing two vehicles on the shoulder on National Road just east of State Route 49 in a posted ‘No Driving on the Shoulder’ area. After making contact with the driver an odor of alcohol was detected. The driver refused to submit to any field sobriety tests. Julie T. Hasenjager, 49, of Potsdam, was charged with driving while under the influence and improper passing on right. She was issued a court summons and released to a friend.

Sunday, Oct. 1

City of Union

Report 17-058844: A suspicious subject was reported inside a vehicle in the 600 block of W. Martindale Rd. The subject ran into a field carrying a bag. Police located a subject matching the description of the subject and recovered the stolen items and returned them to the victim. Steve J. Lopez, 19, of Union, was charged with theft without consent. He was issued a court summons.

Report 17-058853: Steve J. Lopez, 19, of Union, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and underage consumption. He was issued a court summons.

Report 17-058934: The theft of a CB radio from a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of W. Martindale Rd. The CB was recovered and the victim refused to press charges against the suspect.

Report 17-058949: The theft of a vape, a pair of Air Jordan shoes and Bath & Body Works spray was reported at a residence on Triple Crown Court.

Report 17-058991: Breaking and entering to a residence by a family member was reported on Wickham Farm Circle.

Monday, Oct. 2

City of Clayton

Report 17-1971: An unknown subject placed a nine-inch long scratch mark on the front passenger fender of a vehicle parked at Spanish Trace.

City of Englewood

Report 17-059133: A resident reported that he became the victim of Internet fraud resulting in a $1,000 loss on his credit card.

Report 17-059161: Jordan M. Dixon, 27, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer and transported to the county jail.

Report 17-059311: Police responded to the 600 block of S. Main Street on the report of an overdose. The subject was slumped over in the driver’s seat of a locked vehicle and was unresponsive. A MetroParks officer smashed the rear passenger window to gain entry. Englewood medics administered Naloxone to reverse the effects of opioids and the subject began to open his eyes and his breathing stabilized. Brandon M. Spirk, 32, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated. He was transported to Good Samaritan North Emergency Room for treatment and issued a summons to appear in court.

City of Union

Report 17-059169: An unknown subject removed the front license plate from a vehicle in the 300 block of Lang Court.

Clay Township

Report 17-19996-10: A male subject came to the Clay Township Police Department and said his aunt headstone at Royal Oak Cemetery had the incorrect date of death on it. The further stated that his uncle had contacted a cemetery representative and that the representative said he knew that the date was wrong on the paperwork his uncle had signed but that he wanted to teach him a lesson to read paperwork before signing it. The uncle was then informed that it would cost $2,200 to fix the date on the headstone. Police advised that this was a civil matter that needed to be settled in court.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

City of Union

Report 17-059428: Identity fraud was reported on Morning Glory Lane where a resident was contacted by a collection agency stating she owned the University of Phoenix $1,370. The victim said she has never taken any classes from the university and believes her identity had been stolen.

Report 17-059487: The theft of a handgun was reported on Shoemaker Lane.

Clay Township

Report 17-20005-10: A resident of Pleasant Plain Road found a wallet in the intersection of State Route 49 and National Road and turned it over to police. The wallet contained a Fifth Third Bank credit card and $348 cash. The owner of the wallet was a resident of Greenville. Attempts were made to contact the owner with no success. Greenville Police left a message with the wallet owner’s neighbor about his property being found.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

City of Union

Report 17-059787: While on patrol an officer discovered a vehicle on the westbound side of Old Springfield Road with heavy damage to the front and rear of the vehicle. The officer approached the vehicle and the driver stated he lost control left the roadway. Paul M. Cisco, 38, of Union, was charged with driving while under the influence and failure to control. He registered at .124 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons and released to his wife.

Friday, Oct. 6

City of Englewood

Report 17-060210: A chain link fence was damaged in the 4600 block of Cutlass Dr. Approximately 40 hangars that attach the fence to the fence poles were damaged. The damage appeared to have been caused a by a grinding tool. Police believe someone was trying attempting to steal the victim’s fence.

Report 17-060268: A resident reported a case of identity fraud with several credit cards being opened in the victim’s name. The victim’s financial institution is handling the investigation.

Saturday, Oct. 7

City of Englewood

Report 17-060467: An officer tried to pull a vehicle over for speeding on Main Street. The vehicle drove behind Aldi and the driver bailed out and began running toward E. Wenger Road. The driver eventually stopped running and stated that he was going to be taken to jail for driving under suspension. The officer told the man that Englewood doesn’t take people to jail for driving under suspension and asked him to come over to him. After walking over to the officer he was placed in handcuffs. The driver stated that what he did was stupid and that he had never done anything like that before. He said that it was his daughter’s homecoming tonight and he didn’t want to miss it. The officer discovered the male was driving under 15 open suspensions and has not had a license since 2002. David D. Rutledge, 40, of Dayton 45416, was charged with speeding, driving under suspension / failure to reinstate, no operator’s license and obstructing official business. He was transported to the county jail.

Report 17-060472: Sherry Ann Maston-Henry, 51, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer and was arrested on an Englewood warrant for a prior theft. She was transported to the county jail.

Report 17-060489: Katrina M. Jones, 39, of Trotwood, was charged with theft at Walmart and transported to the county jail.

City of Union

Report 17-060422: An unknown subject vandalized an Internet cable box at Union Mini Mart.

Sunday, Oct. 8

City of Englewood

Report 17-060662: Jerome Daniel, 59, of Trotwood, was charged with theft without consent at Walmart and transported to the county jail.

Report 17-060724: Police responded to Meijer on a shoplifter in custody. The subject provided personal information verbally to the officer which matched a photo provided by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. He was transported to jail. While driving back to Englewood the jail requested the officer to return to the jail. When the officer returned to jail he was handed a note with the subject’s correct information. Dayton Police had conducted a field interview with the subject and learned he was knowingly using another person’s identity. He also had a felony warrant. Charles E. Parson, 35, of Dayton 45416, was charged with theft without consent, obstructing official business and arrested on the felony warrant.

Report 17-060758: A 15-year-old female from Trotwood was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. She was released to her mother. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Report 17-060772: Vernon Lamont Jones, 58, of Clayton, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. He was transported to the county jail.

City of Union

Report 17-060632: Police responded to the 200 block of Sweet Potato Ridge Road on two subjects arguing following a traffic accident. Both parties involved refused to press charges.

Monday, Oct. 9

City of Clayton

Report 17-2015: Police responded to an alarm at North Dayton Golf Academy on Union Road and discovered it was a case of breaking and entering. The suspect smashed the rear entry door glass with a wood handled hammer that was found in a pile of glass on the pavement outside the door. A golf ball dispensing machine had been forced open outside and a safe was removed from a cabinet inside the business. Visible tire marks were found in the grass on the south side of the building. A clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance believed to be drugs was found in the grass next to the tire marks.

City of Union

Report 17-060880: Timothy Ray Eugene Mitchell, 47, of Dayton 45414, was arrested on a warrant issued by Riverside Police for failure to appear and was also charged with driving under suspension and failure to obey a traffic control device. Mitchell was transported to the county jail.

By Ron Nunnari

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

