Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Clay Township

Report 17-19782-09: Two officers on patrol spotted two people walking near a tree line near Pleasant Plain Road and State Route 49. After speaking with the two police discovered one was a wanted subject. Emily E. Kinzig, 38, of Brookville, was arrested on a warrant out of Rush County, Ind. She was transported to the county jail.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Clay Township

Report 17-19925-09: William L. McWain, 80, was charged with criminal trespassing and was issued a court summons.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

City of Clayton

Report 17-1927: The theft of two money orders was reported at Garden Woods Apartments. The victim advised that he deposited two money orders in the apartment management’s drop box on Sept. 4. Management later notified him that they had not received his payment. The victim was notified by mail Sept. 26 that one money order valued at $500 was cashed on Sept. 11 at an unknown location. The second money order valued at $143 had not yet been cashed so he called and had it cancelled. Clayton took a report of a missing payment from a drop box at the complex recently.

City on Englewood

Report 17-057613: Edward L Gamble, 31, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft without consent at Walmart and transported to the county jail.

Report 17-057663: Police responded to Meijer on the report of theft suspects fleeing from loss prevention detectives. As an officer approached the north entrance on Main Street he observed the suspect vehicle turning north on Main Street and conducted a traffic stop beneath the Interstate 70 overpass. The officer used his speaker intercom and ordered the driver to shut off his vehicle and place the keys on the roof, which she did. After approaching the car the driver and passenger denied any wrongdoing at Meijer. The driver was asked to step out of the vehicle. She stated she had shopped at Meijer and had a receipt to prove it. A Meijer detective arrived and stated what items the suspect had left the store with and had not paid for. Those items were in clear view on the driver’s side rear floor. An additional purse with unpaid items inside was located on the passenger side rear floorboard. The store detective stated that both suspects were observed concealing merchandise prior to leaving the store. Deja M. Robinson, 27, of Dayton 45402, was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license. Sharron R. Rutledge, 19, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft without consent. Robinson and Rutledge were both transported to the county jail.

Report 17-057682: Police responded to Walmart on an employee theft. Dominique I. Paylor, 21, of Trotwood, was charged with theft without consent and issued a court summons.

Report 17-057696: Jachelle D. Sims, 22, of Trotwood, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. She was issued a court summons.

Report 17-057745: An unknown subject removed a trailer hitch from a vehicle parked in the Walmart lot.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

City of Englewood

Report 17-057935: Michael J. Townsend, 19, of Covington, Ky., was charged with theft without consent at Walmart and transported to the county jail.

Report 17-057940: An unknown subject broke into a locked vehicle at the Villas of Englewood and removed a purse containing a Bluetooth, wallet, driver’s license, $20 cash, an insurance card and a bank card. The bank card was used at an area Sunoco.

Report 17-057969: Aaron D. Pitts, 28, of Detroit, Mich., was charged with theft without consent at Meijer and transported to the county jail.

Report 17-057974: Alysha M. Houseman, 36, of Brookville, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the county jail.

Thursday, Sept. 28

City of Englewood

Report 17-058045: Police responded to the area of Union Boulevard and Heather Street of minivan following a vehicle. The victims stated the minivan kept following even when they drove through residential neighborhoods to see if it would continue to follow them. At one point the minivan turned off its headlights. After stopping the minivan the officer detected an odor of alcohol was detected. Kelly A. Worman, 46, of Union, was charged with driving while under the influence. He registered at .083 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Friday, Sept. 29

City of Englewood

Report 17-058406: Identity fraud was reported on Farrier Drive. The victim’s received an email notification that their Ameritrade Visa credit card account information had been changed. They discovered that someone had username or password had been changed when they tried to login to their account. A security hold was placed on their account.

Report 17-058562: Police responded to Walmart on a disorderly subject. The suspect involved left the scene and the vehicle was stopped by police at the Shell gas station on Salem Avenue. One of the passengers was found to be a wanted subject. Markeisha D. Favors, 26, of Trotwood, was arrested on a warrant issued by Trotwood Police for failure to appear. She was transported to the county jail.

Saturday, Sept. 30

City of Englewood

Report 17-058604: Jose M. Feliciano, 23, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated. He was administered Narcan and transported to the hospital and issued a summons to appear in court.

Report 17-058724: Domestic violence was reported on Hile Lane. The case was sent to the city prosecutor for potential charges.

Report 17-058785: A 17-uyear-old female was charged with being unruly on Tate Ave. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Sunday, Oct. 1

City of Englewood

Report 17-058980: Billy Csaszar, 43, of Riverside, was charged with theft without consent at Walmart and was also arrested on two active warrants. He was transported to the county jail.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

