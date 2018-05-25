Historical Society to hold sale, appraisal

ENGLEWOOD — The public is invited to the Randolph Township Historical Society’s annual garage sale and its sixth antiques appraisal.

The garage sale, at the RTHS History Center, 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood, will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, May 31 and June 1, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 2. While there will be no clothing for sale, there will be such items as used books, tools, and household goods.

The Antiques Appraisal will be in Sunday, June 10, at Mill Ridge Village Retirement Community 1000 Mill Ridge Circle, Union. As on “Antiques Roadshow,” nothing will be sold. Everyone is welcome to register up to four items, at $5 per item, to be appraised by Miami County Auctioneer Jerry Stichter. No firearms, large furniture or barnyard antiques can be registered.

Registration of items is from 12:30 until 2 p.m. The evaluation begins at 2 p.m. and will last approximately 2 or 2.5 hour, until all items have been appraised.

All proceeds from the garage sale and the appraisal will be applied to the upkeep of the RTHS History Center.

The public is also welcome to visit the History Center between 2 and 4 p.m. on the first and third Sundays of each month through October and to attend the regular business meetings at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.

For more information, call 832-8538 or check www.rths.org.

The History Center is located at 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/05/web1_HistoryCenter.jpg The History Center is located at 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood. File photo