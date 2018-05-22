Play it safe on your pond

CLAYTON — Ponds can be a great source of fun for family and friends. Fishing, swimming, watching wildlife who visit the pond, or sitting next to the water and relaxing are all wonderful activities made easily accessible by having a pond.

However, having a pond or other water nearby also brings the need to have certain plans and materials in place in case of an emergency. What do you need to have? What do you need to know?

Mike Muhl and Steve Shupert from Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) will be at the 2018 Pond Clinic, co-hosted by the Montgomery and Preble Soil & Water Conservation Districts (SWCD), to help you plan for and prevent water and pond emergencies. OH-TF1 is one of 28 Urban Search and Rescue teams that function within the National US&R Response System managed by FEMA. Don’t miss this vital topic.

Carter Bailey and Ed Kwietniewski from Aqua Doc will be presenting on how to manage your pond to keep it in great shape. Shawn Conner, Naturalist for Hueston Woods State Park, will bring along ‘wildlife ambassadors’ for an exciting chance to get up close and personal with some of our native wildlife who need ponds. Montgomery SWCD Technicians Stefan Bridenbaugh and Jeremy Huggler will present on Pond Construction, Repairs and Maintenance.

The pond clinic will be indoors at the beautiful Meadowbook at Clayton meeting rooms, rain or shine, on Thursday, June 7. A picnic style meal will be catered by Meadowbrook at 5:30 p.m. The program will begin at 6 and runs until 8 p.m. The Pond Clinic is free and open to everyone.

Call or email Kristen Lauer, Education/Information Specialist, at LauerK@mcohio.org or (937) 854-7646 with any questions.

