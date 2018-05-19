Northmont’s Valedictorians and Salutatorians

CLAYTON — Northmont’s Class of 2018 features 22 Valedictorians and two Salutatorians. The commencement ceremony for the Class of 2018 will be held Sunday, May 20 at the Ervin J. Nutter Center at Wright State University starting at 1 p.m.

These are the brief biographies of the list of Valedictorians and Salutatorians.

Madelyn Auxier, Northmont High School, Valedictorian – Maddie plans to attend Wright State University to major in Social Work. During her time at Northmont, she played Basketball and Soccer.

Emma Bodiker, Northmont High School, Valedictorian – Emma will be attending Indiana University to double major in Spanish and International Law. She has been in Orchestra, Marching Band, Peer Tutoring, Spanish Club and Softball.

Brianna Brown, Northmont High School, Valedictorian – Brianna is headed to Wright State University to study Biology. She is interested in Lab Research. While at Northmont, she has been in DECA and Spanish Club.

Jennifer Chae, Northmont High School, Valedictorian – Jennifer will be attending New York University to major in Biochemistry on a pre-med track. She played in the Band and ran Track.

Grace Counts, Northmont High School, Valedictorian – Grace has been accepted into Ohio University’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine through the Early Assistance Program. She has the option of beginning medical school after her 3rd or 4th year of undergrad. Grace has been very involved in Cheerleading and DECA, as well as other organizations.

Matthew Eilerman, Northmont High School, Valedictorian – Matt plans to attend Wright State University in Computer Science. His goal is to be a high-level software developer. He was a Soccer player while at Northmont.

Stephen A. Felton, II, Northmont High School, Valedictorian – Stephen is headed to the University of Dayton to major in Physics and eventually earn a doctorate in Astrophysics. He was involved in Spanish Club, Drama Club, Orchestra, Muse Machine, and Best of the Bolts.

Taylor Raye Garrison, Northmont High School, Valedictorian – Taylor will be attending The Ohio State University to major in Molecular Genetics. She is interested in scientific research. Taylor played Volleyball and Basketball and was involved in the NJROTC program.

Alison Hamant, Northmont High School, Valedictorian, Top 1 percent – Alison is one of Northmont’s Top 1 percent students. Alison will be heading to UCLA to study International Development Studies. Her goal is to join the Peace Corps and become an International Human Rights Lawyer. She played soccer and was involved with Science Olympiad and she also volunteered at the Dayton Peace Museum and has done volunteer work in the Dominican Republic and Thailand.

Jenna Hoschouer, Northmont High School, Valedictorian – Jenna will be at Otterbein University to major in Sports Management. She is a member of DECA and the Basketball team.

Emily Ann Howard, Northmont High School, Valedictorian – Emily is attending Wright State University to major in Sports Science with a focus on Pre-Physical Therapy in the Honors Program. She plans to attend graduate school for her doctorate of Physical Therapy. Emily has played Soccer and been a volunteer soccer coach, along with her involvement in DECA, Mock Trial, Best of the Bolts, Blood Drive, and in her spare time she volunteers at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Caitlin Hoyng, Northmont High School, Valedictorian – Caitlin will be heading to the University of Michigan on a Type II AFROTC Scholarship to major in Psychology. She ran Cross Country and Track, played the flute and was involved with Student Government, Blood Drive, Link Crew, and Academic Challenge.

Whitney Ying Lai, Northmont High School, Valedictorian, Top 1 percent – Whitney is another of Northmont’s Top 1 percent students. She is interested in attending Miami University where she will student Biochemistry. She has been in Drama Club, Tennis, Leo Club, Interact, Link Crew, Student Government, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Blood Drive, Prom Committee, Homecoming Committee, and Muse Machine.

Ryan Laing, Northmont High School, Valedictorian – Ryan will be going to Miami University to study Physics. His goal is to keep going to school until he has “a doctor prefix.” He is one of Northmont’s awesome Academic Challenge team members and he was involved in Student Government.

Ryan Pullins, Northmont High School, Valedictorian – Ryan will be leaving us for The Ohio State University to major in Finance before heading to law school and eventually the Department of Justice. He has been very active in DECA, Blood Drive, Superintendent’s Advisory Committee, and Baseball. Ryan was also the 2017-18 Board of Education Student Representative.

Jordan Rife, Northmont High School, Valedictorian, Top 1 percent – Jordan is yet another of Northmont’s Top 1 percent students. She will be attending The Ohio State University in the fall to study Engineering. She is a Cross Country runner and a Swimmer. Her goal is to “declare a definite major before she graduates from college.”

Austin Schroeder, Northmont High School, Valedictorian, Top 1 percent – Austin is a Top 1 percent student. He is headed to Wright State University to major in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology on the Pre-med track. He has been a member of the National Junior Honor Society and the Northmont Soccer Team.

Kyle Selhorst, Northmont High School, Valedictorian – Kyle is off to Bowling Green State University to major in Aviation. He’d like to work for a major airline someday after “flying smaller jobs all over the U.S. just for the experience and adventure.”

Isabel Stoffel, Northmont High School, Valedictorian – Isabel will be attending The Ohio State University to pursue a degree in Neuroscience in hopes of becoming a Radiologist or an Oncologist. She is a Volleyball player and a Swimmer.

Hanna Toth, Northmont High School, Valedictorian – Hannah is headed to The Ohio State University and will be majoring in Environmental Engineering. She would like to be part of Engineers Without Borders, working on alternative energy sources. Hannah was on the Golf Team and was a member of the Yearbook and Best of the Bolts.

Carson Wagoner, Northmont High School, Valedictorian – Carson will be continuing his education at Purdue University and majoring in Engineering. He was involved in DECA, Superintendent’s Advisory Committee, Blood Drive, Student Government and the Baseball Team.

Whitney White, Northmont High School, Valedictorian – plans to attend Wright State University to major in Biology with an interest in Pre-Veterinary Medicine. She is a Tennis player and a member of Interact, SADD, Best of the Bolts, Blood Drive, and Link Crew.

Sydney McGilton, Northmont High School, Salutatorian – Sydney is one of Northmont’s Salutatorians. She will be attending Wright State University to study Mechanical Engineering. Her interest is in Aerospace Engineering. She plays Softball and Basketball and has been involved in Volleyball, Science Olympiad, Band, and Homecoming Committee.

Mark Wood, Northmont High School, Salutatorian – Mark is a Northmont Salutatorian who plans to take a gap year before heading to college in the Fall of 2019. He was involved in NJROTC, Boy Scouts, and his church band.

Pictured left to right from top: Madelyn Auxier, Emma Bodiker, Brianna Brown, Jennifer Chae, Grace Counts, Matthew Eilerman, Stephen A. Felton, Taylor Raye Garrison, Alison Hamant, Jenna Hoschouer, Emily Ann Howard, Caitlin Hoyng, Whitney Ying Lai, Ryan Laing, Ryan Pullins, Jordan Rife, Austin Schroeder, Kyle Selhorst, Isabel Stoffel, Hanna Toth, Carson Wagoner, Whitney White, Sydney McGilton, and Mark Wood. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/05/web1_Vals_Sals_Composite.jpg Pictured left to right from top: Madelyn Auxier, Emma Bodiker, Brianna Brown, Jennifer Chae, Grace Counts, Matthew Eilerman, Stephen A. Felton, Taylor Raye Garrison, Alison Hamant, Jenna Hoschouer, Emily Ann Howard, Caitlin Hoyng, Whitney Ying Lai, Ryan Laing, Ryan Pullins, Jordan Rife, Austin Schroeder, Kyle Selhorst, Isabel Stoffel, Hanna Toth, Carson Wagoner, Whitney White, Sydney McGilton, and Mark Wood. Composite photo by Ron Nunnari