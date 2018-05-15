MVCTC students build XtremeBots

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Junior Robotics and Automation program created battle robots in class to compete in the XtremeBots Combat Robotics Tournament at the ThunderDome on April 20-21 in Dayton.

There were 50 teams present at the competition and two MVCTC teams brought home trophies.

Team: ‘That Better Team’ won 1st Place and People’s Choice Award

• Bot: Jim

• Caden Vance (Valley View)

• Jordan Green (Valley View)

• Cade Carter (Eaton)

• Kane Greiner (Tipp City)

‘The Goonies’ won Best Engineered and Best Sportsmanship

• Bot: Sloth

• Kaylee Brandt (Valley View)

• Caleb Bergen (Northmont)

• Jonathan Kitchens (West Carrollton)

• Alec Dickenson (Huber Heights)

• Cole Good (Franklin Monroe)

Team: ‘NOASOA’

• Bot: Warhead

• Jake Meeker (Miamisburg)

• Tyler Dishman (Ansonia)

• Carsten Benge (Tipp City)

• Nicholas Gibbons (West Carrollton)

• Jacob Szilagyi (Milton-Union)

Team: ‘The Transformers’

• Bot name: Ironhide

• Amber Cook (Milton-Union)

• Soullen Grier (Huber Heights)

• Ceirek Daniels (Mississinawa Valley)

• Baily Garber (Tri-County North)

• Owen Lewis (Milton-Union)

The MVCTC Robotics and Automation team of Kaylee Brandt (Valley View), Caleb Bergen (Northmont), Jonathan Kitchens (West Carrollton), Alec Dickenson (Huber Heights) and Cole Good (Franklin Monroe) won Best Engineered and Best Sportsmanship with their Bot Sloth at the XtremeBots competition.

Staff Report

Staff Report

