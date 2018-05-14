Jones retires from Grace Brethren Village

ENGLEWOOD – Pam Jones retired on May 15 after serving nearly 35 years as director of nursing at Grace Brethren Village.

She attended the Dayton School of Practical Nursing to become a Licensed Practical Nurse and took her first nursing job at Grace Brethren on Sept. 9, 1983.

“I have been here ever since,” Jones said.

She took a second job for a brief period working at Good Samaritan Hospital as well as GBV. She has enjoyed working at GBV and will miss working with the residents.

“The residents have been great,” Jones said. “This job is a way of making a difference in nursing. You get to have a positive effect on residents’ lives. You also get to teach and train young staff to help them in their careers. You do get to make a difference. It was place that I actually felt like nurses made a difference. The doctors treated you as a partner and you had a lot of input in the care residents received and you got to see a lot of changes, I think mostly for the better, in long term care. It was my niche.”

Jones was asked what her plans for retirement included doing nothing. Her husband has been retired for five years and has been putting a little pressure on her to retire while her health is still good.

“We may travel a little bit, but I have a lot to do at home, a lot of catching up to do,” Jones quipped. She and her husband reside in Union.

Jones plans to spend time gardening and tending to her flowers and spending time with her many grandchildren.

“That’s pretty much my agenda. I might also do some volunteer work,” she added.

“It was one of my greatest privileges to have worked with Pam Jones for the past 14 years at Grace Brethren Village,” said Mike Montgomery, NHA (former GBV Executive Director from 2003-2017 and current Executive Director at Friends Care Community in Yellow Springs). “As much of a privilege working with her was, I consider it an even bigger privilege to have gotten to know her during that time. Pam is not only a very great Director of Nursing; she is even a far greater person. Thank you for all you have done during your career of service to the thousands of people you have touched during your great career and thank you for allowing me to serve and to have gotten to know you while at GBV. I wish Pam Jones nothing but the very best in her retirement future.”

