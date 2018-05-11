Northmont Community Blood Drive is May 21

CLAYTON – The Northmont area will host a community blood drive Monday, May 21 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Northmont Middle School cafeteria, 4810 West National Road, Clayton in recognition of May Military Appreciation Month.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Gave in the USA” T-shirt. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The “Gave in the USA” T-shirt is olive green with a special two-sided design that includes the CBC blood drop on the front and “Gave in the USA – Protecting America’s Blood Supply & More” in flag stenciled letters on the back. It is available through June 9 when you register to donate at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

An important time to donate

The Memorial Day holiday period can be a challenging time for maintaining the blood supply. The Memorial Day weekend is the kick-off to summer, a time when high schools are on summer break, families are taking vacations, and outdoor activities increase. All this can disrupt donation schedules and impact supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule when you can. We especially encourage the continued support of type O whole blood donors and type A/B platelet and plasma donors.

Become a platelet & plasma donor

CBC is looking for more platelet and plasma donors in 2018. The automated process of giving platelets and plasma is called “apheresis” and the number of these special donors is dwindling. CBC’s most dedicated donors are ageing, with about 53 percent of the donor base now over the age of 50.

Platelet and plasma donations are essential to the treatment and survival of trauma, cancer, transplant, and blood disorder patients

CBC is calling on young people to become the “next generation of donors” and asking new and current donors to help CBC meet the challenges of the future by becoming apheresis donors.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

‘Gave in USA’ salutes Military Appreciation Month

Staff Report

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

