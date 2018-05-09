Sinkhole found under Old Salem Road

CLAYTON — A corrugated metal drain pipe running beneath Old Salem Road in front of Covenant Baptist Church just east of Dominican Drive collapsed and created a sink hole extending halfway under the road surface from south to north.

A utility worker discovered the sink hole and notified the City of Clayton. Road crews packed gravel beneath the road to prevent it from collapsing Friday. City officials instructed dump truck drivers coming into the city as part of the ongoing curb replacement project to use an alternate route.

“The only thing supporting vehicles driving over the sink hole was about four inches of asphalt,” said Public Safety Director Randy Sanders.

Based on state regulations the city had to wait at least 48 hours to tear up the road to replace the pipe in order to have all of the buried utilities marked so they wouldn’t be damaged during the restoration project. The project was postponed until Wednesday since the church is a designated polling place and Tuesday was an election day.

Wednesday morning crews began digging up the roadway and tearing out the collapsed metal pipe, which is being replaced with a corrugated plastic pipe. After the pipe is replaced the road surface will be patched with new asphalt. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the workday on Wednesday.

The section of Old Salem east of Taywood Road is not scheduled for a total resurfacing for at least two more years or more.

Clayton street department workers are shown working to tear out a recently discovered collapsed corrugated metal pipe on Old Salem Road in front of Covenant Baptist Church. The pipe collapse created a sinkhole that extended halfway across the roadway beneath the pavement. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/05/web1_Backhoe_1-1.jpg Clayton street department workers are shown working to tear out a recently discovered collapsed corrugated metal pipe on Old Salem Road in front of Covenant Baptist Church. The pipe collapse created a sinkhole that extended halfway across the roadway beneath the pavement. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind