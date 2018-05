UNION — The City of Union’s fire and Ems levy seeking an additional 2.5 mills was approved with 53.53 percent of voters for the levy with 46.47 percent against.

The police levy did not pass with 47.80 percent voting for the additional 2.5 mills and 52.20 percent against the levy.

