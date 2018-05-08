‘Divine Doubt’ teaching series begins May 13

CLAYTON — ‘Divine Doubt / Shadow of a Doubt,’ a seven-week teaching series that begins on Sunday, May 13 at Salem Church of God, will address often-asked questions about God.

“Do you have questions about God?” asked Steve Southards, lead pastor at Salem. “Do you doubt his existence, his ability to hear our prayers or even his power to do something in regard to them?”

The teaching series will run through June 24 during Salem’s 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services.

“Doubt struggles are real,” Southards said. “Join us and see how you can learn to trust God beyond a shadow of a doubt.”

On Mother’s Day, as the ‘Doubt’ series begins, Salem is presenting a ‘Mother’s Day Match’ challenge to benefit the Northmont Community Table’s ‘Lunch Buddies’ program. The Salem family is urged to invite guests that day. The church will contribute $1 for every guest on Mother’s Day to ‘Lunch Buddies,’ which will provide at-need children with access to food throughout the summer.

The series schedule:

May 13: Is God Really Good? – (I Doubt God’s Goodness)

May 20: Is Jesus the Only Way? – (I Doubt Jesus Is the Only Way)

May 27: Did God Really Mean That? – (I Doubt God Meant It)

June 3: Is God’s Word True? – (I Doubt God’s Word Is True)

June 10: Did God Create Me? – (I Doubt God Created Me)

June 17: Can I Trust God? – (I Doubt I Can Trust God)

June 24: Is God That Powerful? – (I Doubt God’s Power)

Salem Church of God is at 6500 Southway Road in Clayton. To learn more about the “Divine Doubt” series or the church’s ministries, please visit salem.church or call (937) 836-6500.

