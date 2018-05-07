McGuire to celebrate 100th birthday

CLAY TWP. — Mildred (Warner) McGuire, formerly of West Wilton, will celebrate her 100th Birthday on Sunday, May 20.

She is the mother of two daughters – Reta Swallow of Huron, and Wanda Shade of Clayton. She also has eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

A birthday celebration open house will be Sunday, May 20 from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Salem Church of the Brethren, located at the corner of Phillipsburg-Union and Diamond Mill roads.

Please join Mildred and her family in celebrating her special day. Cards are welcome, but please no gifts.

McGuire