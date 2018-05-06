CLAYTON — Curb replacement work continues in the City of Clayton and along Old Salem Road affecting property owners in both Clayton and the City of Englewood.

Since the roadway belongs to Clayton, curb work is required on both sides of the roadway prior to the start of the paving project.

Clayton notified Englewood residents by mail that they would be billed for the curb work, which raised some concerns by those residents. Clayton admitted it should have notified Englewood City Manager Eric Smith prior to mailing the letters to affected property owners.

“The work needed to be done and most residents on the Englewood side did not object,” said Clayton Public Service Director Randy Sanders.

The curbs in the area of Northmoor Elementary School will not be replaced until after school lets out for the year.

“Trying to replace those curbs while school is in session would have been a logistical nightmare,” Sanders noted.

Hamilton-based R.A. Miller Construction Company is performing the curb replacement work with Piqua Concrete supplying the material. The John R. Jurgensen Company out of Cincinnati will be performing the paving work.

Sanders said he expects the Old Salem curb and paving work to be completed sometime in June. Curb replacement work is also currently under way in the Northmoor plat and will extend into the Carriage Hills subdivision (west of Enesco Court) to Union Road.

A total of 40 roads are scheduled to be paved this year, 28 of which are located in the Northmoor and Carriage Hills plats. The other 12 roads are located in Savina Hills Estates.

The total cost of the concrete (curb) project is estimated at $1.8 million with the paving portion $1.2 million. The paving work is expected to be completed sometime in September.

Workers with R.A. Miller Construction Company perform curb replacement work Wednesday morning just west of the Northmont Board of Education office.

