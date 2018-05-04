DECA members are International Finalists

ATLANTA — Seventeen Northmont DECA members competed at the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Georgia April 20 – April 24.

The members were among 19,000 high school students attending the conference from all 50 states and many countries. The ‘Learn and Earn Project’ of Jenna Fickes, Claudia Studebaker, and Jason Zile qualified to the finals, which is the Top 18 Internationally.

“This is a very exciting time for the Northmont DECA chapter as it is very difficult to first get to the International Career Development Conference, but to make finals is truly a very challenging,” said Northmont DECA Advisor Eric Wagner. “Making the finals is truly a testament of the work ethic these students put into their project. Also, having 17 students qualify for ICDC was an amazing accomplishment for our chapter as this was a chapter high. It was truly an amazing experience for the students who attended and a great way to end the 2017 – 2018 DECA year.”

Pictured from left to right are Jason Zile, Jenna Fickes and Claudia Studebaker.