Science Olympiad teams compete at state

COLUMBUS — The Northmont Middle School Science Olympiad team placed within the top teams in our region during Regional Competitions in March; and went on to participate in the Science Olympiad State Championship Tournament last Saturday, April 28, at The Ohio State University in Columbus.

At the State Tournament, the Middle School finished 12th out of the 39 Regional Champion middle school teams in the competition.

There are 253 Middle School teams, made up of over 3,500 students, which compete across Ohio during the Science Olympiad season, which starts in September. Of those 253 teams, only 40 qualify for the State Tournament. The top two middle school teams in the State advance to the National Tournament, which will be held this year on May 18 and 19, at Colorado State University in Ft. Collins. The winning Ohio teams at the Middle School level were 1st place Solon Middle School, from outside of Cleveland; and 2nd place Tower Heights Middle School, from Centerville.

From Northmont, 15 team members competed in a variety of science-based events. Team members built gliders or towers, ran buggies or hovercrafts, took tests, worked experiments, and used deductive reasoning. At the State Tournament, 23 events were held, plus two trial events. Medals were awarded to finishers up to sixth place.

“This was a great weekend at the State Tournament,” said Jim Witters, Northmont Middle School head coach. “It’s been a long year of building and studying and test take, but everyone did awesome at state! I am very pleased with how well the competition went; and proud of each and every one of the students for the time, dedication, and commitment that they have put in through this entire season.”

Northmont Middle School brought home three event medals, with the highest win going to Ben Loudenslager and Connor Zechar for a second place finish in “Dynamic Planet.” Loudenslager returned to the podium again with partner Jocelynn Asbra for a fifth place win in “Towers;” and the duo returned yet again for a sixth place finish in “Optics.”

Science Olympiad is an extra-curricular program open to students from sixth through ninth grade. Students attend meetings twice per week to study the science behind their events. Ohio has been part of the National Science Olympiad program since its inception, and state participation ranks in the top seven of the 48 states currently involved in this program.

The Northmont Middle School Science Olympiad team receives generous support from several local community and business donors, including the Greenville VFW. MainSource Bank, the Northmont Rotary Club, Ratliff Metal Spinning, and Vancon General Contractor. Students interested in any of the STEM programs are encouraged to contact the Middle School office for information regarding how to join the Science Olympiad team next year.

