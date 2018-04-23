Bridal Show coming to Clayton

CLAYTON — #Wedding Bridal Shows is coming to Clayton. #Wedding Bridal Shows is the only tri-state presenter of bridal shows and wedding expos specializing in a more intimate and personal experience for future brides and grooms.

Join #Wedding Bridal Shows and local vendors from DJs, to photographers, to caterers, and more in between on Sunday, April 29 from 1 – 4 p.m., at the Meadowbrook at Clayton ballroom.

Brides who pre-register will be entered for a special prize drawing at the show (brides must be present to win). Brides can pre-register at www.eventbright.com and search “#Wedding Clayton, OH Bridal Show”

Guests will be treated to door prizes, including a grand prize; vendor samples, prizes, and treats; and a swag bag at the door. Admission is free so bring your wedding party, family, and friends to experience a bridal show unlike any other.

#Wedding Bridal Shows is coming to the Meadowbrook at Clayton ballroom. Contributed photo