Salem to host ‘A Night of Worship’

CLAYTON — Salem Church of God invites the community to participate in ‘A Night of Worship’ at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, April 29.

Kelly Daniel, Salem’s worship arts coordinator, along with instrumentalists and vocalists, will lead the hourlong gathering that will feature favorite praise and worship music from Salem’s Sunday morning repertoire.

Salem Church of God is located at 6500 Southway Road in Clayton. For more information regarding ‘A Night of Worship’ or the ministries at Salem, please visit salem.church or call (937) 836-6500.

