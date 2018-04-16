Robotics team headed to world championship

DAYTON — PowerStackers, a FIRST Tech Challenge Dayton/Cincinnati robotics team, is officially headed to the 2017-2018 FTC World Championship tournament in Detroit, Michigan.

FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is a non-profit organization encouraging children of all ages to have fun in STEM, and FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) is one of the four robotics programs for ages 6 to 18 : FIRST Robotics Challenge, FIRST Tech Challenge, FIRST Lego League and Jr. FIRST Lego League. Each year a new challenge is released, a new set of obstacles and gameplay mechanisms. Every team builds and programs a robot in response to the challenge, then competes in several high-energy tournaments. In addition to building and programming, students also learn to work as a team, develop Gracious Professionalism (good sportsmanship), hone their business skills, and become adept at the presentation of their ideas.

Through this season’s FTC challenge, Relic Recovery, students were tasked with creating a robot that can move autonomously, stack six-inch foam cubes, and lift a small figurine and place it several feet away, among many other abilities — each to accomplish a specific task on the playing field. Everything from designing to building to programming was done completely by hand by these students. It has been a long, formidable season, but their efforts have finally paid off.

The PowerStackers Team has existed for 13 years, and this is their 3rd year competing at the World Championship. This season, they have done countless community outreaches and mentored many newer robotics teams. Their creative and effective robot design has led them to win the Rockwell Collins Innovate Award and the FTC Design Award.

Team PowerStackers will compete on the world stage at the Detroit Cobo Center from April 25th through the 28th. Live steam of the matches and activities are available in this link, https://www.twitch.tv/firstinspires .

If you are interested in a team or would like the PowerStackers Team to outreach with your business/organization, you can email the PowerStackers at PowerStackers@gmail.com, or go to the FIRST website at FirstInspires.org

Coached by Mr. Terence Chu (Englewood), Mrs. Caroline Buckey (Fairborn), and Mrs. Subha Suresh (Mason), PowerStackers is made up of middle school and high school students, ranging from 8th-11th grade. These students are Krishna Suresh, Brandon Young, Rayhan Nazir, Vishnu Avanthsa, Lakshmi Avanthsa, Andrew Sakemiller, Kaavya Ramachandhran, and Benjamin Gregory.