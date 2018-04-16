Fairview Brethren blood drive is April 23

DAYTON — The “Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate at the Fairview Brethren in Christ Church community blood drive Monday, April 23 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Great Room, 750 Union Blvd., Englewood.

Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The “Be The Good” campaign recognizes donors as a special force for good in the world. The message honors their kindness and encourages everyone to consider donating as a way to do good for others.

The red, campfire style stoneware mug features a block letter design with “Be The Good” in solid white lettering as an anagram of the “Believe There is Good in the World” message in outlined letters. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives now through April 28.

Become a platelet & plasma donor

CBC is looking for more platelet and plasma donors in 2018. The automated process of giving platelets and plasma is called “apheresis” and the number of these special donors is dwindling. CBC’s most dedicated donors are ageing, with about 53 percent of the donor base now over the age of 50.

Platelet and plasma donations are essential to the treatment and survival of trauma, cancer, transplant, and blood disorder patients

CBC is calling on young people to become the “next generation of donors” and asking new and current donors to help CBC meet the challenges of the future by becoming apheresis donors.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

