Spring brings spectacular wildflower display

COLUMBUS — Ohioans will soon be treated to a spectacular display of native spring wildflowers during the months of April and May. Follow along as the bloom unfolds from south to north this spring with the Ohio wildflower bloom report, published each Friday by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

This year’s season started quite early, when spring-like weather arrived in late February. But March brought freezing temperatures and snow to much of Ohio, putting the wildflower season on pause. This pattern sets the season to reach peak around the middle of April in our southernmost counties, late April for central counties and early to mid-May in our northernmost counties.

Ohio’s spring wildflowers bloom early in the spring, before the leaves unfurl on the trees above. Very quickly, the canopy closes above, ending the season, leaving only a few weeks to see these gems of Ohio’s woodlands. The best days to venture to the woods to look at open wildflowers are warm, sunny spring days with temperatures above 50 degrees.

Early bloomers include harbinger-of-spring, snow trillium and hepatica. These are soon followed by spring beauty, cut-leaved toothwort and bloodroot. Finally, showier flowers like large white trillium, Virginia bluebells and wild geranium carpet the forest floor with a wash of color.

In each Ohio Wildflower Bloom report, ODNR details which species are blooming where, and makes specific recommendations for seeing the best displays of spring bloomers across the state. Visit naturepreserves.ohiodnr.gov/wildflowers to read each weekly report.

ODNR and TourismOhio encourage people to take spring wildflower photos and upload them to social media using the hashtag, #OhioWildflowers. Follow @ohiodnr and @OhioFindItHere on Twitter, @ohiodnr on Instagram and ODNR Division of Natural Areas and Preserves and Ohio Find it Here on Facebook to see more spring wildflower photos.

ODNR ensures a wise balance between the use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

