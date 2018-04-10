Senior citizen art on display

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Government Center is currently hosting an art exhibit featuring paintings created by local area senior citizens.

The senior artists are part of Sinclair’s ‘Painting and More’ class, which is held at the Earl Heck Community Center. These classes are part of the Sinclair Lifelong Learning program dedicated to developing a collaborative relationship with adults on the Miami Valley area to promote lifelong learning through educational, cultural, recreational and social opportunities that embrace diversity and service to the community.

The artwork created in this class is made up of different mediums including watercolor, acrylic, pastels and colored pencils. The class consists of students of all skill levels, from beginners to more advanced students who have been painting for decades.

The art exhibit will be on display in the Englewood Government Center lobby, 333 W. National Rd., through April 23 and is open to the public weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

