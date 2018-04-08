Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sunday, March 25

City of Union

Report 18-023803: Telecommunications harassment was reported on Ridgeview Court. The victim stated that she received a phone call from a male subject named Aaron who told her that her daughter had been hit by a train. She became upset believing that it was true. She eventually learned her daughter was OK. The victim believes she might know who placed the prank call and will contact police once she obtains the information about the subject who possibly placed the call.

Wednesday, March 28

City of Clayton

Report CL18-625: Burglary was reported in the 7700 block of Harrington Ave. After leaving the residence for about an hour the occupants returned and discovered a black Trek mountain bike valued at $650 was missing from the garage, but the back door was left unlocked. The door was found open and door to the fence was also found open. Both were shut when they left. A window on the back of the house was also found open. A small flashlight that did not belong to the resident was found in the side yard near the garage.

City of Englewood

Report 18-024365: Police responded to the 4100 block of Kinsey Road on the report of a crash. Upon arriving at the scene police found a vehicle with heavy front end damage that had struck a parked vehicle. The driver stated that he had struck the vehicle but said he wasn’t sure what had happened. The officer detected the strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the driver. After failing a series of field sobriety tests Dallis J. Howell, 20, of Middletown, was charged with driving while under the influence. He was issued a court summons and driven to his mother’s home in Clayton and released.

Report 18-024357: Corey M. Cooper, 25, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct / offensive in the 400 block of Heather St. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Thursday, March 29

City of Clayton

Report CL18-627: Attempted arson was reported in the 6400 block of Cheri Lynne Dr. A resident found a white piece of fake fur looped around a wooden cart that was propped up against his wooden storage shed. The fabric was scorched. The resident said nothing inside the shed appeared to have been tampered with. Police inspected the shed and found another piece of identical material tied to one of the rafters in the loft.

City of Englewood

Report 18-024856: Curtis I. Wright, 36, of Dayton 45403, was charged with theft at Meijer and was also arrested on a felony warrant out of Montgomery County for aggravated possession of drugs. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Friday, March 30

City of Englewood

Report 18-024915: Mark W. Smith, 33, of Englewood, was charged with driving while under the influence over the legal limit. Smith registered a .346 on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Report 18-025018: Zachary T. Papalios, 23, of Union, was charged with theft without consent while working at his job at Speedway. He was issued a court summons and released.

Report 18-025102: Alisha D. Keith, 31, of New Madison, was charged with theft without consent at Walmart. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-025112: William L. Spracklen, 26, of Dayton 45404, was charged with theft at Meijer. He was issued a court summons and released.

City of Union

Report 18-025094: Police responded to VFW Post 5434 on the report of two men arguing in the parking lot. Police found a male subject holding a blood covered napkin to his nose. A second male that had been involved had fled the scene. Tyler K. Anderson, 25, of Union, was charged with domestic violence for punching his brother in the nose. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court which issued Anderson a summons to appear.

Saturday, March 31

City of Englewood

Report 18-025159: The theft of an iPhoneX was reported at the Englewood Fun Center. The victim stated he put his phone down while playing a game and someone took it. He tried to call the phone but it had already been turned off. He called it again later and it “pinged” to an address in Huber Heights. He called Huber Police and they responded to the address where the phone had pinged but no one would come to the door. The victim drove to the address and asked police to meet him there. He arrived before police and spoke to a female subject who admitted she had been at the Fun Center at the same time but denied taking the phone. When a Huber officer arrived she denied being at the Fun Center. Englewood Police reviewed video footage from the Fun Center and observed the suspect but could not see her taking the phone.

City of Union

Report 18-025266: Breaking and entering to a vacant home was reported in the 3000 block of Phillipsburg-Union Road. A door on the northeast side of the home had been kicked in.

Report 18-025298: Theft of credit card account information was reported on McCraw Drive. The victim stated she believed her son’s girlfriend got into her purse and stole her credit card number. She discovered a cash advance had been made using her account information totaling $123. The case remains under investigation.

Sunday, April 1

City of Clayton

Report CL18-648: Unknown subjects entered an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 6400 block of Riverbend Drive and removed a red duffel bag from the backseat containing clothing, shoes and jewelry worth thousands of dollars.

Report CL18-649: An unknown subject broke into a vehicle parked in the 8700 block of Flagler Street and removed loose change from the center console.

City of Englewood

Report 18-025555: Police discovered a vehicle with its wheels stuck in the mud at Thunderbowl Lanes. After making the contact with the driver police discovered he was wanted subject. Aaron R. Fairbanks, 37, of Dayton 45406, was arrested on a warrant issued by Dayton Police. Fairbanks was taken into custody and released to a Dayton officer.

Monday, April 2

City of Union

Report 18-025884: The theft of a pre-paid credit card, a college ID and a Social Security card from a purse was reported at P&G. The victim stated that employees are not allowed to place locks on their work lockers and that someone had rifled through her purse while she was working.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

