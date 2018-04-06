Clayton officials address Northmont Rotary

ENGLEWOOD — Mike Stevens and Jack Kuntz recently addressed the Northmont Rotary to give an update on the City of Clayton.

Stevens, the newly elected mayor of Clayton, indicated that a focus on city infrastructure was necessary. This included addressing street issues such as repaving, curb repair, fixing potholes, etc.

In addition, Kuntz, director of development, discussed projects under way or planned to help bring business activity to the city. His department is also tasked with code enforcement and addressing derelict/abandoned properties.

In 2016 the city applied for a Community Development Block Grant to cover the cost of installing ADA ramps in two areas of the city, the Bayberry Trails subdivision and the Northmoor subdivision.

The city also received CDBG funding totaling $75,000 in 2017 for a residential demolition project to eliminate properties that are negatively impacting neighborhood property values. Properties demolished were located on Melody and Rinehart roads, one on N. Main Street next to MainSource Bank and another on National Road west of Northmont High School.

By the end of 2017 Clayton demolished approximately a dozen properties that were deemed as blights on the community.

“One of the targets of our five-year plan was to address residential blight,” Kuntz stated.

Spring of 2016 marked the beginning of a three-year comprehensive Road Resurfacing Program in Clayton targeting 62 streets. The work consists of a $6 million project over three years that will resurface 67 lane miles of local roads and 15 lane miles of arterial roads.

Last year’s resurfacing program included the following streets: Afton, Baronsmere, Boston, Brushwood, Cedar Bluff, Cheri Lynne, Clinton, Colemere, Corydale, Coughlin, Countrydale, Crownwood, Deville, Doreshire, Elin, Elmway, Freeport, Galaxie, Gold Key, Greenbank, Greenbay, Grosse Point, Highfield, Hill Street, Honeybrook, Janice, Kevton, Laurel Fork, Lavon, Linchmere, Lockwood, Mill Street, Mintwood, Morrow, Murray, Noranda, Northfield, Oren, Ponderosa, Portrait, Rahway, Ramsey, Ranch Hill, Rangeview, Reeves, Robert Ulrich, Rosebud Way, Rundell, Rymark, Satellite, Semley, Shell, Spring Street, Starlight, Stonewall, Tymill, Viewmont, Water Street, Whitaker and Willowcreek.

The city also developed a marketing strategy last year with the purpose of creating a cohesive message and clear goals for Clayton city staff to use as a framework for marketing activities. A committee focused on two sub-topics for marketing the city. One topic was creating a “business friendly city” and the second topic was attracting future development.

Kuntz creates fact sheets that he sends to potential developers. These fact sheets contain information about potential sites that would meet their criteria. He also places the land on the Jobs Ohio website.

Some of the challenges the city faces when it comes to marketing available properties is that the city lacks land control of the many properties that are available as well as a need to create more proper zoning for available sites that would make it easier to market to developers.

