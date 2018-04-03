Heavy rain brings street flooding

CLAYTON – Record rainfall early Tuesday led to street flooding throughout the Miami Valley.

Locally the City of Clayton saw flooding on Janice Place and Westbrook Road. Water flooded back yards with creeks forming in side yards that flowed into the roadway on Janice Place. That water eventually flowed toward Westbrook Road causing Clayton Police to block the westbound lane.

Janice Place was completely underwater from Westbrook 300 feet north to the 6100 block.

Portions of Phillipsburg-Union Road, Putnam Road and Haber Road also experienced water flowing over the roadway.

More heavy rain is forecast to call as a new line of thunderstorms prepares to enter the area between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Clayton Police blocked the westbound lane of Westbrook Road at Janice Place due to flooding early Tuesday afternoon. This view from Janice Place looking south toward Westbrook Road shows a Clayton cruiser (right) blocking the westbound lane on Westbrook Road as a second cruiser parks on Janice to prevent motorists from driving into high water. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/04/web1_JanicePlace.jpg Clayton Police blocked the westbound lane of Westbrook Road at Janice Place due to flooding early Tuesday afternoon. This view from Janice Place looking south toward Westbrook Road shows a Clayton cruiser (right) blocking the westbound lane on Westbrook Road as a second cruiser parks on Janice to prevent motorists from driving into high water. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

