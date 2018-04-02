Clayton’s ‘Dr. B’ makes 75th donation

DAYTON — Clayton donor Bobby Beavers is fondly known as “Dr. B” at Sinclair Community College where he retired in 2017 after nearly 23 years in Student Affairs Administration.

Dr. Beavers is still teaching psychology courses and still donating. After making his milestone 75th lifetime donation on March 28 he chuckled at the old anxieties that once kept him from giving blood.

“I started around 1995. It was because I wanted to give back to the community in that way,” he said. “I had the opportunity to give from 1980 to ’84 when I was working at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. I was always afraid. A nurse said that people could faint and I was afraid I might faint if I tried.”

It wasn’t long after arriving at Sinclair in 1994 that he decided to face his fear and make his first donation. “I found there was no reason to worry. I could give blood and not faint!” he said.

Dr. Beavers is a “universal donor” because he is blood type O negative, which any patient in need can receive. He has averaged four or more donations a year, and made five donations in 2017. His milestone 75th came on his second donation of 2018.

Dr. Beavers retired from Sinclair as a Senior Career Advisor after serving 17 years as Director of Counseling Services and five years as manager of Multi-Cultural Student Support Services.

Dr. Beavers and his wife Marlena have been married for 40 years and have two daughters and two grandsons. They met as undergraduates at the University of Southern Mississippi. Marlena also retired in 2017 after 20 years at Sinclair. She served as Program Director of Upward Bound, and was known as “the other Dr. B.”

Both Bobby and Marlena are staying busy in retirement by continuing to teach psychology at Miami University in Middletown. Bobby also teaches at Sinclair where it remains his mission to help young people, especially young African-Americans, to be successful in college and in their careers. He is equally dedicated as a “Donor for Life.”

Sinclair retiree Bobby Beavers celebrates donation milestone

