Northmont FISH seeking donations

ENGLEWOOD — Northmont Friends in Service for Humanity is hard at work helping the Northmont residents with food and clothing. There are many families who have to start over setting up housekeeping after losing their job and home, lack of money to keep the family together. This could be your neighbor or maybe you.

Your donation is given to Northmont residents free of charge. We help many families with food and clothing. The generous individuals in our community are willing to help the less fortunate, it makes a great marriage.

We make food available by appointment only. Northmont residents must call the office and Candy will set them an appointment to get a food basket. The office number is (937) 836-4807. The workers here are all volunteers and have certain jobs they do, so we ask that if you call in for a food box please keep your appointment.

When buying food for the food pantry we suggest items that can be used without adding other items if possible. The families may not have a lot of refrigerator items to add to the dish.

The Clothes Closet is open every Thursday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. We require that you to bring a utility bill to prove residency and a photo ID. The residents are allowed to get clothing for members who live in their home. Residents may visit the closet one time per month.

Donation of small appliances will be accepted, also pots, pans, dishes, silverware and microwave ovens.

Northmont FISH can use school supplies and Christmas items. It’s never too early to think about the needs of the children later in the year.

FISH accepts donations weekdays from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and can provide a tax form for your donation.

Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 201 Englewood, Ohio 45322 or they can be dropped off at the office at 265 Smith Drive, Englewood; the office is open until 3 p.m.

Please remember Northmont FISH in your next sponsorship program.

Candy Gauldin Director/Volunteer Northmont FISH

Reach Northmont FISH at (937) 836-4807. The Northmont FISH food pantry is located at 265 Smith Dr., Englewood.

