‘Extremely Emojinal’ series to begin

CLAYTON – ‘Extremely Emojinal,’ a five-part teaching series focused on overcoming harmful emotions, begins Sunday, April 8 at Salem Church of God.

“It is human to have emotions. However, if we are not careful, our emotions can have us,” said Steve Southards, lead pastor at Salem. “When given power, emotions can drive our attitudes and actions. Being ‘Christ-centered’ includes how we handle emotions.”

The series schedule:

April 8 – “So-o-o Ashamed!”

April 15 – “So-o-o Jealous!”

April 22 – “So-o-o Offended!”

April 29 – “So-o-o Apathetic!”

May 6 – “So-o-o Grumpy!”

”When left unchecked, certain emotions actually can poison our hearts and hurt our relationships,” Southards said. “Come and learn how to identify toxic emotions and discover ways we can overcome them in a God-honoring way.”

Salem Church of God is at 6500 Southway Road in Clayton and hosts identical Sunday worship services at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. To learn more about the “Extremely Emojinal” series or the ministries at Salem, please visit salem.church or call (937) 836-6500.

Reach Salem Church of God at (937) 836-6500 or visit salem.church

