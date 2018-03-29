Community Calendar

Church preschool accepting applications

ENGLEWOOD — Englewood United Methodist Preschool is currently accepting applications for the 2018-2019 school year. In existence since 1968, the preschool offers Monday, Wednesday, and Friday classes for 4-year-olds while 3-year-olds attend Tuesday and Thursday mornings. The preschool serves students from local school districts. It offers comprehensive curriculum designed to prepare students for kindergarten – including pre-reading and pre-writing skills, math and science. There is a mix of structured learning along with time for free play. For more information about the Englewood United Methodist Preschool, please call Krista Witters at 836-5203.

Post 707 offers Easter Egg Hunt

ENGLEWOOD — On Saturday, March 31, American Legion Post 707 located at 200 West National Road, Englewood, will be hosting a community Easter Egg hunt at 11 a.m. for ages 8 and under. Hot dogs, chips and punch will be available and the Easter Bunny will be there for pictures. Event is open to the Northmont community. Happy Easter to everyone from American Legion Post 707.

Friday night dinner offered at Marian Manor

CLAYTON – Marian Council Knights of Columbus 3754 Friday Night Dinner of Fellowship will be offered Friday, April 6 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with Rosary beginning at 5 p.m. The menu is: roast pork, sauerkraut and mashed potato, fish; fried or baked, French fries or baked potato, along with sides including Salad, Coleslaw and applesauce. Cost is $7.50/adult, $4.50/12 and under, or $22/family. Desserts are 50 cents while they last. Marian Manor is located at 6050 Dog Leg Rd., Clayton just east of State Route 48. Receive a free 50/50 ticket when you donate two or more non-perishable food items for the food pantry. All are welcome. Your support and attendance is greatly appreciated.

Englewood Alzheimer’s Support group to meet

ENGLEWOOD – The Englewood Alzheimer’s Support group meets the 2nd Tuesday of every month. The next meeting will be held Tuesday, April 10 at Samaritan North (Lakeside room 239). Attend for sharing concerns and ideas on how to best help those with Alzheimer’s/dementia diseases and those who serve as caregivers. Information shared is kept confidential and attendance is free. For more information – contact Miami Valley Chapter Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.

Chronic disease workshop slated

ENGLEWOOD — A Chronic Disease Workshop for adults will be held at the Earl Heck Community, 201 N. Main St. starting on April 10. The six-week workshop will be held on Mondays from 1 – 3:30 p.m. and will teach strategies to manage pain, stress, fatigue and depression. Free to attend. Sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging. Call 836-5929 to register.

Conservancy District official to address RTHS

ENGLEWOOD — Brenda Gibson, public relations manager of the Miami Conservancy District, will talk about the creation of the Miami Conservancy District and the five dams that prevent flooding in the Miami Valley are when she addresses the Randolph Township Historical Society on Wednesday, April 11. Gibson will also have rare photos of the workers’ towns built at the dam construction sites, photos of the dams being built and stories of the people who built them. Her talk will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m., following a short business meeting at the RTHS History Center, 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood. Nonmembers are welcome at both the talk and the 7 p.m. business meeting, and admission is free of charge. There will be refreshments afterward.Due to the Easter holiday, the History Center will be open to the public from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 8, and Sunday, April 24. In May, the normal schedule of public hours, 2 to 4 p.m. on the first and third Sundays of each month will resume. The RTHS also holds a business meeting and short program at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.

Mom and Tots classes offered

ENGLEWOOD — Mom and Tots classes are offered at the Earl Heck Community Center on Wednesday mornings at 10:15 a.m. This is an organized playgroup with different activities designed to improve social skills, balance and hand-eye coordination. Walking age to 3 years old. For more information, please call Kristy at 698-5182.