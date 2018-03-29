Englewood approves beautification project

ENGLEWOOD — The once beautifully landscaped area surrounding the Interstate 70 / Main Street intersection is scheduled to be enhanced to make it more attractive and restore back to its former state of glory.

The intersection was destroyed during the four year I-70 widening project conducted by the Ohio Department of Transportation, which was completed more than a year ahead of schedule.

“Our goal is to now make that intersection great again by creating a warm, welcoming environment for the residents and businesses of Englewood,” said Bill Singer, community and economic development director.

About 18 months ago the city hired a landscape architect to prepare a plan for the area, including new retaining walls, trees and decorative features to enhance the intersection. After the plan was approved by ODOT the project was put up for bid. The city received seven bids with Outdoor Enterprise submitting the winning bid of $756,640. The amount includes the base bid of $550,416 with an alternate bid to include stamped concrete walks totaling $125,626 and an additional $80,598 for retaining walls associated with the project.

The project will be funded with money generated by the Main Street Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district established in 2015.

“The increase in tax base, generated by the new construction at the former Englewood Truck site and out lots at Meijer, has made this project possible,” Singer added.

The former Englewood Truck site features a shopping center housing a new Aldi store, Dollar Tree, a recently opened Premier Health Urgent Care facility and other businesses.

In a related matter, council reviewed the Englewood Tax Incentive Review Council’s recommendations. The TIRC is comprised of city, County and school officials responsible for reviewing all active Enterprise Zone Agreements, Community Reinvestment Areas agreements and Tax Increment Financing districts within the city. The city currently has no active Enterprise Zone agreements but has two TIF districts (Hoke Road and Main Street) and 23 CRA agreements, all currently in good standing. The TIRC met on March 20, reviewed all existing tax incentives, and has recommended “compliance” for all agreements and districts.

In other business city council passed a resolution to approve the 2018 street resurfacing program. City staff negotiated a one year extension with the John R. Jurgensen Company at cost not to exceed $625,000.

“The unit price has been held for a decade and inflation is finally winning out,” said City Manager Eric Smith. “The proposed program is larger than usual to take advantage of current pricing. Separately, National Road is being repaved under an ODOT contract.”

