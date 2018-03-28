Catholic Women’s Club donates Easter baskets

DAYTON — The Dayton Catholic Women’s Club delivered 135 Easter baskets to St. Vincent de Paul Shelter on Apple Street on Monday, March 26.

DCWC is a local organization that is 95 years old, whose mission is to engage in religious, educational, social and charitable works, always giving their best to benefit others. This is the second year that DCWC have donated Easter baskets to St. Vincent de Paul.

The club also donated Christmas stockings to the shelter this past Christmas. DCWC have worked with students from Chaminade-Julianne, making blankets for their capstone projects and give out grants each spring to various local charities.

“For the past five years we have given scholarships to the graduating Catholic girls to further their education,” said Ruth Galyon, DCWC member.

Dayton Catholic Women's Club members Sunny Lain (left) and Ruth Galyon helping to deliver Easter baskets to the St. Vincent de Paul Shelter on Monday, March 26.

Reach the Dayton Catholic Women’s Club at (937) 974-5938 or email: Foursreeed@aol.com

