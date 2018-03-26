Property value appeal deadline approaching

DAYTON — The deadline for Montgomery County property owners to file a property value appeal to the Board of Revision is April 2.

Nearly 1,500 property owners have already filed an appeal with the Board of Revision this year. More than half of those property owners took advantage of the opportunity to submit the filing online at www.mc-bor.org.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith hosted seven informational workshops around the county in February and March to assist property owners interested in appealing their property’s value. More than 200 property owners came to these meetings.

“We host these informational sessions every time we update property values to help property owners learn more about the appeal process,” said Keith. “We try to go above and beyond to educate property owners about how to file an appeal.”

The Board of Revision (BOR) is a quasi-judicial body in county government and is responsible for conducting hearings to determine the taxable value of property. It allows individuals to present evidence to suggest a need for a change in a property’s value. Representatives from the County Treasurer, County Commission president and County Auditor sit on the board.

Upon completion of the 2017 update of property values, all final property values were released in December. Property owners received a notice of their final property value in the mail. The final values can also be viewed online today at www.mcrealestate.org. Although the final values have been released, there is still time for property owners to file a formal appeal with the Board of Revision before the April 2 deadline.

Property owners can visit www.mc-bor.org to file an appeal or learn more about the Board of Revision.

County Auditor Karl Keith speaks to property owners at a Board of Revision informational workshop. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/03/web1_Keith_Miamisburg.jpg County Auditor Karl Keith speaks to property owners at a Board of Revision informational workshop. Contributed photo

