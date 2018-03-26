Good Samaritan closing date moved up

DAYTON — Officials with Premier Health have announced that the closure of the Good Samaritan Hospital campus on Philadelphia Drive will occur no later than August 29.

An exact date will be announced in the coming months. Various reasons contributed to advancing the closure date.

“We have had thoughtful and candid input from physicians and staff. In addition, we had a response rate of 95 percent of Good Samaritan employees at the main campus signing retention agreements and the overall job placement process is ahead of schedule,” said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health.

More than 75 physicians are participating on 12 teams to determine transition components for various services, including multiple logistical decisions. The buildouts at Good Samaritan North Health Center and Miami Valley Hospital continue and are going well.

“These factors led us to the conclusion that the configuration of our health system could progress ahead of initial estimates,” Boosalis said.

As Good Samaritan Hospital’s Philadelphia Drive campus prepares to close later this year, the hospital’s obstetrics and gynecology services will be the first major service line to move to Miami Valley Hospital.

Here are the key dates:

• April 9: Gynecological procedures will transfer from Good Samaritan Hospital to Miami Valley Hospital.

• April 12: Last day when all deliveries – including scheduled inductions and C-sections – will occur at Good Samaritan Hospital’s Family Birthing Center.

• April 15: Last day of operations for Good Samaritan Hospital’s Family Birthing Center, at which point this unit (including all labor and delivery services) will close.

As part of this transition, Miami Valley Hospital has reopened its “Berry 1” unit to accommodate additional patients. Patients also can discuss with their providers the option of delivering at Miami Valley Hospital South.

As of now, there are no changes to the existing locations for OB/GYN practice offices – only where future deliveries and procedures are performed. Premier Physician Network’s Lifestages Centers for Women will continue to operate from their existing practice locations. The CenteringPregnancy ® program, Mothers Empowered, will also remain open at the Good Samaritan Hospital and Good Samaritan North Health Center locations. Five Rivers Family Health Center will remain at its location at 2261 Philadelphia Drive in Dayton.

The decision to close Good Samaritan Hospital was not an easy one.

“It’s not a decision our locally led board of trustees and executive team made lightly,” Boosalis noted. “Many of you were born at Good Samaritan Hospital. Many of you have spent your entire careers there. For so many Good Sam employees, their work has been nothing short of a sacred calling. All of us at Premier Health keenly feel the enormity of this decision; Good Samaritan is one of the two hospitals that joined together to form our health system 23 years ago. And yet, it is the right decision. In today’s health care environment, it is difficult to justify operating two large acute-care hospitals just five miles apart here in Dayton.”

Please know that, in the months to come, Premier Health will be as committed as ever to keep patients at the center of everything the organization does at Good Samaritan Hospital, just as it did prior to this announcement.

Premier Health officials are not walking away from Good Samaritan Hospital’s main campus. They plan to be an active partner in redeveloping the property in a way that contributes to the neighborhood and region.

“We will be working with CityWide Development Corp., a long-time partner in the Phoenix Project, and have engaged planning NEXT, an experienced firm specializing in property redevelopment,” Boosalis said. “Good Samaritan Hospital has a special place in the hearts of countless Daytonians, and our gratitude goes out to all those who helped make it so. At Premier Health, we’re dedicated to creating a bright future for both the place where Good Sam stands – and its people.”

Please visit www.premierhealth.com/goodsamupdate in the days ahead for the latest regarding the Good Samaritan Hospital announcement. If you would like to share your thoughts on the announcement of the hospital closing, please call (833) 804-3447 (toll-free) or (937) 499-9174.

Reach Good Samaritan Hospital at (937) 734-2612.

