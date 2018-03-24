Post 707 offers Easter Egg Hunt

ENGLEWOOD — On Saturday, March 31, American Legion Post 707 located at 200 West National Road, Englewood, will be hosting a community Easter Egg hunt at 11 a.m. for ages 8 and under.

Hot dogs, chips and punch will be available and the Easter Bunny will be there for pictures. The event is open to the entire Northmont community.

Happy Easter to everyone from the members of American Legion Post 707.

Reach American Legion Post 707 at (937) 832-3681.

