Friday night dinner offered at Marian Manor

CLAYTON – Marian Council Knights of Columbus 3754 Friday Night Dinner of Fellowship will be offered Friday, April 6 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with Rosary beginning at 5 p.m.
The menu is: roast pork, sauerkraut and mashed potato, fish; fried or baked, French fries or baked potato, along with sides including Salad, Coleslaw and applesauce.
Cost is $7.50/adult, $4.50/12 and under, or $22/family. Desserts are 50 cents while they last.
Marian Manor is located at 6050 Dog Leg Rd., Clayton just east of State Route 48.
Receive a free 50/50 ticket when you donate two or more non-perishable food items for the food pantry. All are welcome. Your support and attendance is greatly appreciated.
