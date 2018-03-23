Friday night dinner offered at Marian Manor

CLAYTON – Marian Council Knights of Columbus 3754 Friday Night Dinner of Fellowship will be offered Friday, April 6 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with Rosary beginning at 5 p.m.

The menu is: roast pork, sauerkraut and mashed potato, fish; fried or baked, French fries or baked potato, along with sides including Salad, Coleslaw and applesauce.

Cost is $7.50/adult, $4.50/12 and under, or $22/family. Desserts are 50 cents while they last.

Marian Manor is located at 6050 Dog Leg Rd., Clayton just east of State Route 48.

Receive a free 50/50 ticket when you donate two or more non-perishable food items for the food pantry. All are welcome. Your support and attendance is greatly appreciated.

Marian Manor is located in the woods at 6050 Dog Leg Rd., Clayton just east of State Route 48.