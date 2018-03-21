Rotary sponsoring Japanese student

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Rotary participates in the Rotary International Youth Exchange Program and is presently sponsoring a student.

Tsubasa Miwa is from Rotary District 2630 of Japan and is being hosted by three different Rotary families in the Northmont area.

A student at Northmont High School, she has traveled much during her time in the United States and recently returned from a trip to New York City and Washington, D.C.

The Rotary was entertained by her presentation and stories of her experiences to date. When asked her favorite foods in America, she surprised everyone by saying, “Pop Tarts and oatmeal.”

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday. Due to construction at Good Samaritan North Health Center the Rotary Club will meet in the chapel at the Salem Church of God, 6500 Southway Dr., Clayton on March 27.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

