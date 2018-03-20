Northmont wins state History Bowl

TIPP CITY — On Saturday, March 17 the Northmont Academic Challenge team competed in the state championship competition of the National History Bowl at Tippecanoe High School.

Northmont defeated Beavercreek in the championship game to advance to the History Bowl National Championship competition in Washington D.C.

Northmont posted a 4-1 record in preliminary play, losing to rival Beavercreek 300-190 for its only defeat. This qualified Northmont for the six team single elimination tournament championship, where the T-Bolts went in as the 2 seed. After a first round bye, Northmont defeated St. Charles Prep School 270-130 in the state semifinals, setting up a rematch against Beavercreek for the state title. In two other history bowl events this year, Northmont was 1-3 against Beavercreek, losing each of the three matches on the last question.

“I knew that we could win the championship,” said Coach David Jones after the tournament. “We worked hard the last few weeks to make sure we didn’t lose to them again. After we dropped the preliminary game, the students were even more fired up for the championship game.”

Beavercreek jumped out to an early lead in the championship game, 50-10, before Northmont answered the last three questions of the round to tighten it to 50-40. Northmont took the lead after round 2, leading 80-70 after a series of tough questions. Northmont held that lead at the end of round three 150-140 after scoring well in a category on “Crimea.” Knowing that only eight questions stood between the team and the state title, freshman Sean Scranton dominated the final quarter, posting a 220-150 win.

This marks Northmont’s 4th History Bowl state championship, after winning previously in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and the school’s 12th overall state championship in Academic Challenge. The team now advances to the History Bowl National Championship competition in Washington DC from April 27-29. Northmont won the National Championship tournament as well in both 2012 and 2013.

Saturday’s event also featured an individual competition, the National History Bee. This competition featured 24 students from across the state competing to see who is the best individual history player. Northmont freshman Sean Scranton won this event becoming the fourth Northmont student to win the National History Bee (former winners included Brandon Williams, Sam Blizzard and Tori Amos).

“This year was supposed to be a rebuilding year for us, as our varsity group consists of four freshmen, a sophomore and a junior,” Jones added. “This weekend we played with four freshmen due to conflicts with the musical and baseball and still came out on top, so the future is very bright.”

Academic Challenge is open to all students at the high school and middle school. If you are interested in getting involved, please email high school advisor David Jones at djones@northmontschools.net or middle school advisor Kara Combs at kcombs@northmontschools.net.

Founded in 2005, the National History Bowl challenges students with questions from social studies disciplines (history, geography, economics, social sciences) to see who is the best Social Studies team in the state. History Bowl matches are played in 4 quarters, with the first featuring 10 point tossups, the second featuring 10 point tossups with 10 point bonuses, the third featuring a one minute rapid fire round, and the fourth featuring tossups that students could earn up to 30 points on based on how early the student buzzes.

Northmont's Academic Challenge Team, left to right, Samantha Street, Amara Nwanoro, Sean Scranton, and Zach Weeks pose with their Ohio History Bowl championship plaque for the Junior Varsity Division. Weeks was the individual bee state champion. Contributed photo

Team will now advance to national competition