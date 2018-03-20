Northmont Blood Drive is March 26

ENGLEWOOD — Community Blood Center is asking donors to “Be The Good” during the Easter holiday season by supporting the Fairhaven Church Northmont Campus community blood drive Monday, March 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Student Ministries room, 5001 West National Road, Clayton.

The inspirational “Believe There is Good in The World – Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

This spring CBC is recognizing donors as a special force for good in the world with the “Be The Good” campaign. The message honors donors for their kindness and encourages everyone to consider donating as a way to do good for others.

The red, campfire style stoneware mug features a block letter design with “Be The Good” in solid white lettering as an anagram of the “Believe There is Good in the World” message in outlined letters. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives from March 19 through April 28.

Become a platelet & plasma donor. CBC is looking for more platelet and plasma donors in 2018. The automated process of giving platelets and plasma is called “apheresis” and the number of these special donors is dwindling. CBC’s most dedicated donors are ageing, with about 53 percent of the donor base now over the age of 50.

CBC is calling on young people to become the “next generation of donors” and asking new and current donors to help CBC meet the challenges of the future by becoming apheresis donors.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

The Community Blood Center’s ‘Be The Good’ stoneware coffee mug. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/03/web1_CBC_Mug.jpg The Community Blood Center’s ‘Be The Good’ stoneware coffee mug. Contributed photo

‘Be The Good’ in the world by giving blood

Staff Report

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.