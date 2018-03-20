Rose named Rotary Student of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — Recently, the Northmont Rotary recognized Bill Rose as the Northmont Rotary March Student of the Month.

Rose is a senior that will be headed to the University of Dayton this fall to study pre-law. He has been a dedicated, hard-working student that has committed to a lifestyle of service to others.

While maintaining an outstanding GPA and earning the University of Dayton Presidential Scholarship, he has also has tutored disabled students and participated in PEER Facilitation at the high school. Further, he enjoys charity work as exemplified by his work on assembling meal packs for villagers in Africa, volunteering in a soup kitchen, and collecting eyeglasses for the needy.

While at Northmont, Rose has also completed three college classes. He is shown addressing the Northmont Rotary.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday. Due to construction at Good Samaritan North Health Center the Rotary Club will meet in the chapel at the Salem Church of God, 6500 Southway Dr., Clayton on March 20 and March 27.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

