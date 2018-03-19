Curb replacement project under way

CLAYTON — The City of Clayton has kicked off its 2018 ‘Curb and Street Program.’

R.A. Miller, the city contractor, began replacing curb this week on Rushleigh, Kinsey, Oakfield, Dominican, Pugliese, Lempco and Pineland. Next week work will begin Glen Hills, Baldwin Hills and Sunny Hills.

The curb replacement work is being performed ahead of scheduled street resurfacing. The work consists of a $6 million dollar project over three years that will resurface 67 lane miles of local roads and 15 lane miles of arterial roads.

The first step of this project is to repair or replace damaged curb, gutters and driveway approaches. Residents whose properties are in need of one or more of these repairs will receive a letter detailing what needs to be repaired or replaced. Once the repairs are completed, the street paving program will follow.

The project will continue through September. The concrete and catch basin replacement is already under way and will be completed in July, followed by the resurfacing portion of the project which will be completed in September. Forty roads are involved in this year’s program and 28 of those roads are located in the Northmoor and Carriage Hills plats (Seville from Taywood to Union and Valleybrook to Old Salem Roads). The other 12 roads are in the Savina Hills neighborhood. The total cost of the concrete project is estimated at $1.8 million and the paving at $1.2 million.

In addition to the resurfacing project, over the past three years the Service Department has been busy with additional projects improving the Clayton community. These projects include: 105-ADA ramps have been installed, 55 in 2017. The majority of all the ramps have been paid for through local grants including Community Development Block Grant funding from Montgomery County. Clayton will be applying for another grant in 2018, which if awarded, should complete all the needed ADA ramp installations within the city’s boundaries.

Clayton also secured a $190,438 grant from Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission to resurface a 2.25-mile stretch of Hoke Road in 2019.

Please be patient during construction and if you have any concerns or questions, please contact Public Service Director Randy Sanders at (937) 836-3500.

Workers with R.A. Miller are shown spreading gravel Monday, March 19 prior to concrete being poured for curb replacement on Rushleigh Road. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/03/web1_Clayton_Rushleigh_curb.jpg Workers with R.A. Miller are shown spreading gravel Monday, March 19 prior to concrete being poured for curb replacement on Rushleigh Road. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

Staff Report

Reach the City of Clayton at (937) 836-3500.

