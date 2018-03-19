Civica appoints Kohli to finance director

ENGLEWOOD — Civica, a leading supplier of critical software applications, digital solutions and managed services that help transform the way organizations work, has announced the appointment of Arvind Kohli to the position of Finance Director for their US Business Unit, Civica CMI.

Kohli brings a wealth of education and experience to Civica. His education includes earning his CPA, CMA certification from CPA Ontario, as well as an Honours Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Windsor.

Kohli will direct the financial initiatives for Civica’s US Local Government business operations, which serves over 500 municipal and public-sector organizations. Prior to joining Civica, Kohli worked for multiple Fortune 500 companies providing finance and accounting support to the leadership teams and working to increase profit.

His past success in reporting, leadership, and effective financial management made him a natural choice for the position at Civica. The Managing Director of Civica’s US business unit, Lin Malott, said, “Arvind is going to be an integral part of our leadership team moving forward and we are thrilled to have him on board”.

Upon accepting his new assignment, Arvind stated, “I am very excited to join Civica. Given the products, relationships, local team and parent support – there is tremendous potential for the US business. I am looking forward to working with this team to achieve great successes.”

Civica (www.civica.com) is a market leader in business-critical software, digital solutions and managed services for organizations around the world helping transform the way organizations work. Drawing on a unique combination of people, technology and business process expertise, Civica supports more than 3,000 major organizations globally with offices in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, Singapore and the USA.

Kohli http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/03/web1_ArvindKohli.jpg Kohli

Staff Report

Reach Civica at (937) 836-4499.

Reach Civica at (937) 836-4499.