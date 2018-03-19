Science Olympiad teams headed to state

PIQUA — The Northmont Middle School Division B Science Olympiad team will make a trip in April to the Ohio State Competition, after placing well at the Regional Competition in Piqua on Saturday, March 17.

The winning Northmont Division B team placed fifth at the competition, finishing with 191 points, only two points away from the fourth place team, West Liberty-Salem Middle School. Centerville’s Tower Heights Middle School won the competition with a final score of 42 points.

“Our team did well! I’m excited that we made it to State competition, and that we get to compete for our region in Columbus,” Head Coach Jim Witters said.

At the Regional Competition, students earned medals for sixth place and higher. The top scoring Divison B team medaled in eleven events, and placed in the top ten in an additional four events, giving the team a solid point base to support their run for State.

The high performers of the day were eighth grade lab and study event students, with Lena Edwards and Sydney Gross winning the second place silver medal in “CrimeBusters;” followed quickly by Ben Loudenslager and Connor Zechar earning silver in “Dynamic Planet.” Again Loudenslager paired with Andrew Marcum won the final second place team medal in “Potions and Poisons.”

The lone third place medal for the middle school went to Cayden Bouas and Allayna Rose, for a great run in “Battery Buggy.” The second Northmont “Battery Buggy” team, Payton Anderson and Reed Diller, won fifth for the event.

Fourth place honors were earned by the trio of Jocelynn Asbra, Mason Flora and Andrew Marcum in “Experimental Design;” and again by Asbra, teamed with Parker Anderson, in “Hovercraft.” Sibling Payton Anderson paired with Owen Zechar to also win fourth in “Thermodynamics;” and Loudenslager partnered with Natalie Canterbury to place fourth in “Towers.” The second Northmont “Hovercraft “ team, Diller with partner Kaley Underwood, and the second Northmont “Towers” team, Jack Knudsen and Jordan Tucker, both placed sixth for their events.

Additional fifth place winners were Canterbury and Gross in “Anatomy and Physiology;” Asbra and Rose in “Wright Stuff;” and Trent Kelsey and Connor Zechar in “Solar System.”

The final sixth place medals taken by the middle school team went to Canterbury and Loudenslager in “Microbe Mission;” to Underwood, paired with Jacob Shaffer in “Fast Facts;” and to Xander Hughes with Owen Zechar in “Roller Coaster.”

Currently there are 56 students, in grades 6 – 9, participating in the Northmont Division B Science Olympiad program. Thirty of these students were chosen to compete in the Piqua Regional Competition. A final fifteen member team from the program will head to The Ohio State University on Saturday, April 28th, for State Competition.

The Northmont Middle School Science Olympiad Team receives generous support from several local business donors, including Bob Evans, the MainSource Bank, the Northmont Rotary Club, Ratliff Metal Spinning, and Vancon General Contractor. Students interested in any of the STEM programs are encouraged to contact their school office for information regarding how to join the Science Olympiad teams next year.

The Northmont Middle School Science Olympiad team celebrates their win at the Science Olympiad Regional Competition at Piqua High School. The team earned fifth place, sending them to State Competition in April. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/03/web1_ScienceOlympiad.jpg The Northmont Middle School Science Olympiad team celebrates their win at the Science Olympiad Regional Competition at Piqua High School. The team earned fifth place, sending them to State Competition in April. Contributed photo