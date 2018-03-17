Good Friday, Easter services offered at Salem

CLAYTON — Salem Church of God invites the community to be part of its Holy Week worship gatherings, which will range from a solemn Good Friday observance to joyous celebrations of the Resurrection on Easter morning.

The Good Friday event is at 7 p.m. on March 30, with identical Easter services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on April 1.

“Good Friday will be an artistic night of worship,” said Kelly Daniel, worship arts coordinator at Salem. “It will be an evening that focuses on the significance of the cross. Before the celebration of Easter Sunday, come and experience this reflective service filled with music, prayer and an opportunity to respond.”

The Salem choir, soloists and instrumentalists will provide the musical backdrop for the evening. Child care will be available for youngsters 2 years old and younger.

On Easter, Lead Pastor Steve Southards will conclude the “Good News According to John” teaching series with a message titled “Is There More to Jesus Than You Think?”

Easter services will include music provided by the Salem Choir and Salem Orchestra. Child care will be available for youngsters 2 years old and younger during the 8 a.m. service. There will be full SalemKids programming at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

“Easter Sunday at Salem is a celebration!” said Daniel. “With vibrant music, a hopeful message and creative elements, this is a day your family won’t want to miss.”

Salem Church of God is at 6500 Southway Road in Clayton. To learn more about the church’s ministries or its Holy Week events, please visit salem.church or call (937) 836-6500.

