Residents asked to review Land Use Plan

CLAYTON — Over a year’s worth of work, including stakeholder interviews, community surveys and forums, draft presentations, tweaks and changes is bringing the plan for Clayton’s future into clearer focus.

PLAN Clayton is the Comprehensive Land Use Plan Update which staff has been working with consultant Urban Collaborative on since 2016. The simple goal is to build upon the original Land Use Plan which was adopted in 1999 and develop implementable tasks to build Clayton in a smart and cohesive fashion.

What is a Comprehensive Land Use Plan? It provides a road map, developed by residents and community stakeholders, for future growth and development. PLAN Clayton focuses and builds on the history of Clayton. The Plan further develops the City’s strengths and bolsters the weaknesses.

PLAN Clayton main goals are to promote walkable neighborhoods, central cores and offer possible solutions to creating a central area for Clayton, all of which were identified by residents as great importance. There have been several drafts and staff hopes to have the final plan presented to City Council on May 3.

When adopted, the final document will include an implementation plan staff will use to develop initiatives moving forward. Residents are encouraged to review the final draft and provide any feedback prior to the final adoption on May 3. The draft plan can be viewed on Clayton’s website or are available at the Clayton Government Center.

The reports will then appear on Planning Commission agenda on March 26 at 7 p.m. which will be a public hearing. City Council will then hold a public hearing and 1st reading of the report on April 19. City Council will hold a 2nd reading of the report on May 3. All meetings are open to the public.

Visit www.clayton.oh.us/364/PLAN-Clayton to review reports.

Please call or email any comments, concerns, or questions to Jennifer Barclay at (937) 836-3500, extension 114 or jbarclay@clayton.oh.us

