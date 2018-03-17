Inskeep celebrates 100th birthday

ENGLEWOOD — Charles “Skip” Inskeep celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday at Brookdale Englewood surrounded by staff and friends.

Born in Russellville, Ohio the son of Maurice and Etta Inskeep and was raised on a farm. He moved to the Dayton area in 1940 where he and his wife raised four children. He served in the U.S. Army in North Africa during World War II.

Camille Gentry of the U.S. Air Force was on hand at the birthday celebration to present Inskeep with a plaque in honor of his military service.

Asked what he misses the most, Inskeep said he missed working.

“I’m bored here. There is nothing to do but watch TV,” he said.

After the war he went to work for Frigidaire where he worked until his retirement in 1980. Frigidaire was one of the big suppliers to the military during World War II. During the war Ohio factory workers helped produce $29 billion worth of war supplies. More than 400 Ohio companies would eventually receive recognition for their efforts with the awarding of the Army-Navy “E” award. The “E” award was first begun by the Navy in 1906 to honor excellence in gunnery. When World War II began, however, the Army and Navy began giving the award to companies that were deemed to have gone beyond the call of duty.

Only four percent of the nation’s industries were so honored. Frigidaire and NCR were awarded the “E” five times – the all-time record.

Charles “Skip” Inskeep holds the plaque commemorating his service in the U.S. Army during World War II. Camille Gentry of the U.S. Air Force presented the plaque to Inskeep during his 100th birthday celebration. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/03/web1_SkipInskeep.jpg Charles “Skip” Inskeep holds the plaque commemorating his service in the U.S. Army during World War II. Camille Gentry of the U.S. Air Force presented the plaque to Inskeep during his 100th birthday celebration. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind