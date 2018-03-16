Comer crowned Valentine Queen

ENGLEWOOD — Laurette Gamma Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi crowned Joyce Comer as Valentine Queen for 2018.

Joyce is always kind and cheerful and very deserving of this recognition. She’s a leader in serving those in need,” said chapter member Connie Gilhooly.

If you are interested in becoming part of a supportive group of women who continue to learn through chapter programs, support charities and enjoy each other’s company contact Evelyn Coalt at coalt3145@gmail.comor 937-276-2242.

Members take turns hosting meetings on the first and third Mondays of the month, with a summer break.

