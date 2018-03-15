Tax Incentive Review Councils to meet

DAYTON — The Tax Incentive Review Councils (TIRC’s) of a number of Montgomery County jurisdictions will meet Tuesday, March 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office to discuss tax exemptions in each jurisdiction.

The City of Dayton held their TIRC meeting on March 1.

Per the Ohio Revised Code, Section 5709.85, each taxing district in the county must meet once a year.

The Tax Incentive Review Council will evaluate the performance of all agreements granting exemptions from property taxation for recommendation of continuation, modification or cancellation of each agreement.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith is the chairperson of each council.

Staff Report