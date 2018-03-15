Tax Incentive Review Councils to meet

Detailed Schedule:
Time (a.m.) Jurisdiction
9:30- 9:35 Harrison Twp.
9:35- 9:40 Brookville
9:40- 9:45 Englewood
9:45- 9:50 Clayton
9:50- 9:55 Trotwood
9:55-10:00 Butler Township
10:00-10:05 Vandalia
10:05 - 10:15 Break
10:15-10:25 Huber Heights
10:25-10:30 West Carrollton
10:30-10:40 Miamisburg
10:40-10:50 Miami Township
10:50-10:55 Springboro
10:55-11:00 Union
10:55 - 11:05 Break
11:05-11:15 Moraine
11:15-11:25 Kettering
11:25-11:35 Centerville
11:35-11:45 Riverside
DAYTON — The Tax Incentive Review Councils (TIRC’s) of a number of Montgomery County jurisdictions will meet Tuesday, March 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office to discuss tax exemptions in each jurisdiction.
The City of Dayton held their TIRC meeting on March 1.
Per the Ohio Revised Code, Section 5709.85, each taxing district in the county must meet once a year.
The Tax Incentive Review Council will evaluate the performance of all agreements granting exemptions from property taxation for recommendation of continuation, modification or cancellation of each agreement.
Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith is the chairperson of each council.
