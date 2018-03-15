College grads can apply for paid fellowship

COLUMBUS — State Representative Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) today announced that the Ohio Legislative Service Commission is accepting applications for its 13-month Legislative and Telecommunications Fellowship Program. The Commission will hire 24 fellows to work with members of the Ohio General Assembly during 2019.

Legislative fellow duties include assisting members of the Ohio General Assembly with constituent work, writing press releases and speeches, assisting in legislative research, attending meetings, and performing administrative duties. Telecommunications fellows assist in televising House and Senate proceedings and in preparing educational video productions about the General Assembly and the legislative process.

Fellows receive full state of Ohio employee benefits and are paid $31,200 per year, with the opportunity to earn a $2,000 bonus based on length of service in the program.

“This is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in state government and the legislature,” said Huffman. “I highly recommend the LSC fellowship program, especially for recent college graduates looking to enter public service.”

Legislative fellowship application materials must be postmarked by April 1, 2018 to be considered for the program. The application deadline for the two telecommunications positions is April 30, 2018. All applicants must have graduated from a four-year college degree program by the December start date. Persons holding graduate or professional degrees may apply.

The legislative fellowship program is open to graduates of all major fields of study who have a genuine interest in learning about state government, and no political experience is required. The two telecommunications fellows must have majored or minored in a telecommunications-related field of study or have comparable experience.

For more information or for an application and instructions, please visit: www.lsc.ohio.gov/fellowship

http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/03/web1_OhioHouse.jpg

Staff Report

Reach the Ohio Legislative Service Commission Fellowship Coordinators at (614) 466-3615 or visit www.lsc.ohio.gov/fellowship

