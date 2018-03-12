Seven indicted in poaching case

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) today announced the indictment of seven individuals who allegedly participated in a poaching enterprise that is suspected of illegally killing white-tailed deer and wild turkey. These crimes are alleged to have been committed from the years of 2006-2017.

This multi-year investigation that concluded with these seven indictments was a collaboration between the ODNR Division of Wildlife, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (Environmental Enforcement Section), the Ohio Attorney General’s Office (Environmental Enforcement Section), West Virginia Natural Resources Police, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

This investigation spanned across Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington. One individual, Jason Cue, has pleaded guilty in West Virginia to charges related to the investigation.

Anyone observing or suspecting that wildlife violations are occurring may report illegal activity by calling the Turn-In-A-Poacher (TIP) hotline toll-free at 800-POACHER.

Charges include:

Nathan Cline (39), Steubenville, OH.

1 Count Felony 2nd Degree-Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

1 Count Felony 5th Degree-Unauthorized use of property

1 Count Felony 5th Degree-Falsification

1 Count Felony 4th Degree-Grand Theft

4 Counts Felony 5th Degree-Theft

4 Counts Felony 5th Degree-Possession of Criminal tools

2 Counts Felony 5th Degree-Complicity to theft

1 Count Misdemeanor 1st Degree-Complicity to petty theft

6 Counts Misdemeanor 1st Degree-Petty theft

6 Counts Misdemeanor 3rd Degree-Hunting without Permission

5 Counts Misdemeanor 3rd Degree-Possession of un-tagged deer parts

5 Counts Misdemeanor 3rd Degree-Possession of deer taken illegally

4 Counts Misdemeanor 4th Degree-Possession of wild turkey taken illegally

Robby Gilbert (38), New Freeport, Pennsylvania

1 Count Felony 2nd Degree-Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

6 Counts Misdemeanor 3rd Degree-Hunting without permission

1 Count Misdemeanor 4th Degree-Failure to permanently tag wild turkey

2 Counts Misdemeanor 3rd Degree-Failure to permanently tag wild white-tailed deer

1 Count Misdemeanor 3rd Degree-Hunting with the use of a motor vehicle

1 Count Misdemeanor 4th Degree-Leaving the state with an untagged turkey

2 Counts Felony 5th Degree-Theft

1 Counts Felony 5th Degree-Possessing criminal tools

3 Counts Misdemeanor 1st Degree-Petty theft

Marlon Hale (39), Irondale, Ohio

1 Count Felony 2nd Degree-Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

1 Count Felony 5th Degree-Possessing criminal tools

1 Count Felony 3rd Degree-Telecommunications fraud

1 Count Felony 4th Degree-Grand theft

2 Counts Misdemeanor 4th Degree-Hunting without a license

9 Counts Misdemeanor 3rd Degree-Hunting without permission

1 Count Misdemeanor 4th Degree-Hunting with a motor vehicle

1 Count Misdemeanor 1st Degree-Complicity to petty theft

1 Count Misdemeanor 4th Degree-Complicity to shooting from a public roadway

1 Count Misdemeanor 4th Degree-Complicity taking a wild hen turkey during closed season

1 Count Misdemeanor 4th Degree-Complicity to illegal possession of wild turkey or turkey parts

2 Counts Felony 5th Degree-Complicity to theft

Waylon Deatrick (36), lckesburg, Pennsylvania

2 Counts Misdemeanor 3rd Degree-Hunting without permission

1 Count Misdemeanor 4th Degree-Criminal trespassing

1 Count Misdemeanor 1st Degree-Petty theft

Richard Harr (39), McKeesport, Pennsylvania

1 Count Misdemeanor 3rd Degree-Hunting without permission

1 Count Misdemeanor 1st Degree-Petty theft

Josh Mclaren (38), Toronto, Ohio

1 Count Misdemeanor 3rd Degree-Hunting without permission

1 Count Misdemeanor 1st Degree-Petty theft

Ronnie Griffith (73), Gary, Texas

1 Count Misdemeanor 4th Degree-Hunting with a motor vehicle

1 Count Misdemeanor 4th Degree-Taking a hen turkey during closed season

1 Count Misdemeanor 4th Degree-Shooting from a public roadway

1 Count Misdemeanor 3rd Degree-Hunting without permission

1 Count Misdemeanor 4th Degree-Failure to permanently tag turkey

1 Count Misdemeanor 1st Degree-Petty theft

Multi-year collaborative investigation spans five states

Staff Report

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

