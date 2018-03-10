MVCTC students excel at BPA Contest

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Business Professionals of America (BPA) students performed well at the recent BPA Regional Contests. Of the regional winners, 50 qualified to compete at the State BPA Contest in Columbus March 8-9, 2018.

The following MVCTC students qualified to compete at the State BPA Contest.

1st Place Finishers:

• 1st place in the Basic Office Systems & Procedures BPA Regional Contest – Emelia Hammons, Medical Office Management student from Ansonia

• 1st place in the Broadcast News Production Team BPA Regional Contest – Logan Hayes, Sports Marketing & Management student from Miami East; William Jones, Sports Marketing & Management student from Brookville; Parker Matson, Sports Marketing & Management student from Northmont; and Nathaniel Parker, Sports Marketing & Management student from Eaton

• 1st place in the Business Law & Ethics BPA Regional Contest – Sierra Caplinger, Business Ownership student from Vandalia

• 1st place in the C++ Programming BPA Regional Contest – Thane Class, Game Programming & Web Applications student from Twin Valley South

• 1st place in the Database Applications BPA Regional Contest – Dustin Cobb, Computer Repair & Tech Support student from Twin Valley South

• 1st place in the Economic Research Project—Individual BPA Regional Contest – Korryn Millerton, Business Ownership student from Trotwood

• 1st place in the Economic Research Project Team BPA Regional Contest – Karson Boone, Business Ownership student from West Carrollton and Keyana Humble, Business Ownership student from Northmont

• 1st place in the Fundamentals of Web Design BPA Regional Contest – Cody Wright, Game Programming & Web Applications student from Northridge

• 1st place in the Global Marketing Team BPA Regional Contest – Isabelle Middleton, Business Ownership student from Tri-Village; Alison Pierce, Business Ownership student from Huber Heights, and Kaitlan Thompson, Business Ownership student from Arcanum

• 1st place in the ICD-10-CM Diagnostic Coding BPA Regional Contest – Shelly Brumbaugh, Medical Office Management student from Franklin Monroe

• 1st place in the Integrated Office Applications BPA Regional Contest – Lillian Pietrzak, Medical Office Management student from New Lebanon

• 1st place in the Java Programming BPA Regional Contest – Joshua Adkins, Game Programming & Web Applications student from West Carrollton

• 1st place in the Medical Office Procedures BPA Regional Contest – Morelia Balli, Medical Office Management student from Huber Heights

• 1st place in the Network Administration Using Microsoft BPA Regional Contest – Nathan Snedigar, Computer Repair & Tech Support student from Northridge

• 1st place in the Network Design Team BPA Regional Contest – Alexander Lewis, Computer Network Engineering student from Vandalia and Tyler Mullen, Computer Network Engineering student from Huber Heights

• 1st place in the Presentation Management—Individual BPA Regional Contest – Ri’ana Campbell, Business Ownership student from Northmont

• 1st place in the Presentation Management—Team BPA Regional Contest – Ashley Hunziker, Business Ownership student from Northmont; Olivia Keihl, Business Ownership student from Arcanum; Delaney Norton, Business Ownership student from National Trail; and Keleigh Vogel, Business Ownership student from Valley View

• 1st place in the Systems Administration Using Cisco BPA Regional Contest – Cameron Willis, Computer Network Engineering student from Valley View

• 1st place in the Video Production Team BPA Regional Contest – Alexandra Gerard, Media & Video Production student from Vandalia; Tomas Keomanila, Media & Video Production student from Vandalia; and Alana Oakes, Media & Video Production student from Vandalia

2nd Places Finishers:

• 2nd place in the Advanced Spreadsheet Applications BPA Regional Contest – Kaleb Florea, Computer Repair & Tech Support student from Carlisle

• 2nd place in the Advanced Word Processing Skills BPA Regional Contest – Lauren Claggett, Business Ownership student from Huber Heights

• 2nd place in the C++ Programming BPA Regional Contest – Logan Bowers, Game Programming & Web Applications student from National Trail

• 2nd place in the Computer Security BPA Regional Contest – Hunter Pyles, Computer Network Engineering student from Northmont

• 2nd place in the Database Applications BPA Regional Contest – Brian Johnson, Computer Repair & Tech Support student from Tri-Village

• 2nd place in the Java Programming BPA Regional Contest – Jessica Olson, Game Programming & Web Applications student from Vandalia

• 2nd place in the Medical Office Procedures BPA Regional Contest – Maegann Hackworth, Medical Office Management student from Arcanum

• 2nd place in the PC Servicing & Troubleshooting BPA Regional Contest – Jacob Hultberg, Computer Repair & Tech Support student from Ohio Connections

• 2nd place in the Systems Administration Using Cisco BPA Regional Contest – Jacob Jaros, Computer Network Engineering student from Vandalia

3rd Places Finishers:

• 3rd place in the C++ Programming BPA Regional Contest – Cylas Whiting, Game Programming & Web Applications student from Miamisburg

• 3rd place in the Computer Network Technology BPA Regional Contest – Caleb Boyd, Computer Network Engineering student from Miamisburg

• 3rd place in the Computer Security BPA Regional Contest – Preston Fox, Computer Network Engineering student from Arcanum-Butler

• 3rd place in the Database Applications BPA Regional Contest – Courtney Barlow, Computer Repair & Tech Support student from Huber Heights

• 3rd place in the Java Programming BPA Regional Contest – Jeremy Miller, Game Programming & Web Applications student from Brookville

• 3rd place in the Medical Office Procedures BPA Regional Contest – Alyxandria Adams, Medical Office Management student from Preble Shawnee

• 3rd place in the Payroll Accounting BPA Regional Contest – Preston Pietrzak, Business Ownership student from New Lebanon

• 3rd place in the Systems Administration Using Cisco BPA Regional Contest – Justin Beeker, Computer Network Engineering student from Tipp City

4th Place Finishers:

• 4th place in the Advanced Word Processing Skills BPA Regional Contest – Payton Reichard, Medical Office Management student from Mississinawa Valley

• 4th place in the Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications BPA Regional Contest – Jessica North, Sports Marketing & Management student from Eaton

BPA is a national student organization that serves Business and Information Technology students. Members participate in activities that promote leadership, citizenship, academic, and technological skills, as well as competing in BPA contests related to their career field at the local, regional, state, and national levels.

MVCTC is excited for the 50 Business Professionals of America (BPA) students that qualified for the State BPA Conference in Columbus this week. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/03/web1_BPA.jpg MVCTC is excited for the 50 Business Professionals of America (BPA) students that qualified for the State BPA Conference in Columbus this week. Contributed photo

Staff Report

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.