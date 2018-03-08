Local Urgent Care Centers to open this month

DAYTON — Premier Health will hold open houses for two of its urgent care locations. These sites are a part of a larger group of locations set to open in 2018.

The Premier Health Urgent Care in Butler Twp., located at 6700 Commerce Center Drive, will have an open house on Friday, March 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. , and the Premier Health Urgent Care in Englewood, located 1130 South Main Street, will have an open house on Saturday, March 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The locations will officially open to patients on Monday, March. 26.

The urgent care locations will handle a variety of health care needs from minor illnesses such as sinus infections, earaches, allergies and pink eye to injuries such as fractured bones. Providers will also be able to conduct school and sports physicals, and administer vaccinations. Diagnostic testing for the flu, pregnancy and strep can be done on-site as well as X-rays.

The locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week. Each Premier Health Urgent Care will be staffed by local advanced practice providers, which are physician assistants and nurse practitioners who work under the close supervision of a physician.

Patients will be able to register for an appointment time online and wait in the comfort of their own home up until the time of their appointment. Walk-in appointments will also be available through the convenient registration at self-check-in kiosks. Individuals who check-in on-site may leave to run errands while they wait for their time to arrive, and be alerted through mobile devices when their appointment is getting close so they don’t run the risk of losing their spot in line.

Open houses to provide community sneak peek at redesigned experience

For more information on Premier Health Urgent Care, visit PremierUrgentCareOH.com.

